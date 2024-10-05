Silent Hill 2 Jukebox puzzle solution

The Jukebox in East South Vale is the first big puzzle you need to solve in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

You get the Neely's Bar Key for your troubles, but before you can enter the correct Jukebox puzzle solution in the bar, you need to find three items scattered about the East South Vale map: Neely's Bar Coin, the Broken Vinyl Record (and Vinyl Glue), and the Jukebox Button.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so its solutions might not help if you're playing the original version.

We can, however, confirm that the key item locations and puzzle solutions detailed below are the same on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Neely's Bar Coin location

Neely's Bar Coin is located in the cash register of Texan Cafe, which you can get into by going through its northern door at the end of Katz St. Once you take the coin from the cash register, a crawling Lying Figure enemy will appear, so be careful!

You get access to this part of Katz St. street soon after finding the Radio.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Broken Vinyl Record location

The Broken Vinyl, and Vinyl Glue used to fix it, are located in the back room of the Groovy Music record store, on the north end of Neely St. You can get access to the back room by smashing the inside windows and then hopping over the wall. The Broken Vinyl and Vinyl Glue are on the table in the middle of the back room.

There are two Lying Figures in the Groovy Music record store, so have your weapon ready before entering.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When you pick them both up, open the 'Key Items' part of your inventory and combine the Broken Vinyl Record, Vinyl Glue, and the other Broken Vinyl Record you picked up from the Jukebox to make the Glued Up Vinyl Record.

Jukebox Button location

The Jukebox Button is found inside a hole in the back of 3F at Saul Street Apartments, which is located on Saul St. in the southern part of East South Vale.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Unlike the previous locations, you need to do a little investigating in Saul Street Apartments to find your way to the room with the Jukebox Button:

Push the cabinet away from the blocked doorway on 1F. Go inside the room and pick up the Apartment Key on the rack inside the adjacent room. Climb the stairs to 2F and use the Apartment Key on Room 5 to unlock it. Go through the gap in the wall inside Room 5, then go through the next gap in the wall and hop over the window. Climb the fire escape stairs and hop inside the window to 3F. Go inside the toilets at the back and bravely search the hole in the wall to get the Jukebox Button.

Now that you have all three items required to solve the puzzle, it's time to head back to the Jukebox at Neely's Bar.

How to solve the Jukebox puzzle in Silent Hill 2

Once you have the Neely's Bar Coin, Glued Up Vinyl Record, and Jukebox Button, here's how to solve the Jukebox puzzle in Silent Hill 2:

Push the lever down and bring the record holder towards the screen. Place the Glued Up Vinyl Record in the holder. Place the Jukebox Button in the empty slot on the left. Insert Neely's Bar Coin inside the coin slot on the right. Press the 'C' and then '2' buttons on the left.

This solution is correct on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Neely's Bar Key will drop from the Jukebox after the cutscene. Use it on the door near the save point in Neely's Bar to continue James' search for Mary by making your way towards Wood Side Apartments.