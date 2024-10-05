You need to open the safe in Jack's Inn to get the Gate Key and progress through the West Side of South Vale in Silent Hill 2.

This involves doing some maths equations, so if you don't like the sound of that (we don't blame you), we've detailed the Jack's Inn safe code below.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the code and solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Silent Hill 2 Jack's Inn safe code

If playing on the 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, the Jack's Inn Safe code in Silent Hill 2 is 0451, and if playing on 'Hard', the code is 0533. Input the correct code in the safe found in the small room near the vending machines at the entrance to Jack's Inn to get the Gate Key, then use that key on the locked gate in the southeast side of the motel.

Here's a picture of where to find the safe and gate at Jack's Inn. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Silent Hill 2 Jack's Inn safe puzzle solution

If you want to work out the code yourself yourself, then head up the stairs and break the window to Room 108, then hop in and break the wall on your left to slide through the gap into Room 107. Here, you can pick up the Toolbox Memo, which Instead of telling you the code outright, gives a few small maths problems to work out on 'Standard':

One - one less ( 0 )

) Three - one more ( 4 )

) Eight - three less ( 5 )

) Zero - one more (1)

As you can see, this means the code is 0451 on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

The code is a lot harder to work out on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, as the hints are more obscure:

ALL ROOMS need to me refurnished

then we gotta MULTIPLY that by the cost of labor

then there's the plumbing in the ROOMS UPSTAIRS

I swear, there are TIMES when I just wanna give up

I'm not THIRTY THREE anymore

if we can't make it all ADD UP

maybe there's hope for the FIVE of us

Extracting this information into maths formulas gives you:

All rooms (8) x rooms upstairs (2) = 16

16 x 33 = 528

528 + 5 = 533

As you can see, there's no '0' mentioned in the document. The only clue you're given that you need to put '0' at the start of the code to get 0533 is that the back side of the Toolbox Memo has 'XXXX' written down, implying that it's a four digit code.

Why yes, it did take me an embarassingly long time (and many wrong maths equations) to figure out this simple, final step. And I wasn't angry in the slightest when I found out I only had to put a '0' in front of the first equation I tried...