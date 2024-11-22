You need to find the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2 to open the garage in West South Vale and get some optional resources like ammo and health items, and one of the Strange Photo collectibles.

Keep in mind that going off to find the Garage Jack Lever's location can actually harm your chances of getting the Maria ending in the remake of Silent Hill 2, as Maria doesn't like it when you wander too far from the main objective at Jack's Motel.

If you don't care about getting the Maria ending though, then keep reading to find out how to get the Garage Jack Lever, and if you found it before the garage, where to use the Garage Jack Lever.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so the location might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or the jack might not even be in the original version.

On this page:

How to get the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2

The Garage Jack Lever is located in the southwest side of Octantis Fuels, which is just across from Pete's Bowl-o-Rama in West South Vale. The jack is currently being used on another car, so it will make a noise when you take it, alerting lots of nearby enemies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

We recommend you search the surrounding area before you take the jack, so you can run away as soon as you have it! No point wasting ammo on these enemies if you don't have to.

Remember, if you go out of your way to find the Garage Jack Lever while travelling with Maria, it can affect your chances of getting the Maria ending. So if you're working towards that ending, we suggest leaving the jack where it is for now.

Where to use the Garage Jack Lever in Silent Hill 2

Once you have the lever, return to Jack's Motel and look across the way, where you'll see a garage. Then go to the northside of the garage to find the shutter where you can use the Garage Jack Lever.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you use the jack, James can then crawl through the gap, but Maria will be left behind. If you don't want to annoy Maria any more than you already have, then quickly go to the door across the way and unlock it to let her in. Then, you can start your search of the garage as slowly as you want.

There's a Strange Photo, Handgun Ammo, health items, and a newspaper clipping to find within the garage.

Good luck with the rest of your journey through Silent Hill!