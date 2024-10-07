Silent Hill 2 HD Collection's Comic Sans ranch sign is in the Remake… but not in the way you might think it is

A nod to Silent Hill 2's disastrous HD Collection remake is hidden away in Silent Hill 2 Remake: the infamous Silent Hill Ranch sign.

Along with Maria's nightmare-fuel orthodontic rearrangement, one of the most egregious things to come out of the 2012 version for some was the tragically comical Silent Hill Ranch sign, which was written in Comic Sans.

No one's entirely sure if it was an intentional change or merely leftover placeholder text, but it became emblematic of the HD Collection's wider quality and performance issues.

Whilst Bloober Team has addressed many of these problems with its outstanding Remake, it seems the team was keen to honour the game's legacy in more ways than one… including by keeping this silly sign in the new game.

It'll take a little work to see it, though:

So if you clip through the ranch at the start of the Silent Hill 2 remake you can find the comic sans font sign hidden away inside. GOTY. pic.twitter.com/J855Vtk8am — GmanLives (@GmanLives) October 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"So if you clip through the ranch at the start of the Silent Hill 2 remake you can find the Comic Sans font sign hidden away inside. GOTY," GmanLives posted on X/Twitter.

"I'm waiting for someone to make a mod that replaces the Silent Hill Ranch sign with Comic Sans version," quipped one commenter.

Yesterday, Wikipedia had to lock down the Silent Hill 2 Remake page after repeated vandalism from editors who refuse to accept that the remake of Konami's seminal horror game released to critical acclaim last week.

Outright lies around the games reception and metacritic score - including one edit that said the game had "received the worst reviews imaginable" - means the page has now been put into a semi-protected state to stop unregistered users from making wild, unsubstantiated claims.

"It doesn't matter if you've never played Silent Hill 2 before. It also doesn't matter if you have. Silent Hill 2 Remake's heady blend of old and new delivers the best horror I've played for years, and I suspect that will hold true even for those meeting James for the first time," I wrote in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake review, awarding it 5 out of 5 stars.

Silent Hill 2 Remake releases on PC and PS5 tomorrow, Tuesday 8th October.