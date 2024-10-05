The Handgun is an essential weapon to get in Silent Hill 2, as it's great for dealing with enemies from afar, and has the most common ammunition type, meaning you can use it more often than other ranged weapons.

Thankfully, you get the Handgun early on while exploring the Wood Side Apartments building, but there are a few steps you need to complete before you can enter the Handgun's location in Silent Hill 2. So to help you plan ahead, we've detailed how to get the Handgun below.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the location might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty mode.

Silent Hill 2 Handgun location

The Handgun in the Silent Hill 2 remake is located in Room 217 of Wood Side Apartments. However, you need to solve a puzzle and locate a few key items before you gain access to Wood Side Apartments and Room 217.

How to get the Handgun in Silent Hill 2

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching East South Vale to get the Handgun in Silent Hill 2:

Solve the Jukebox puzzle. Find the Wood Side Apartments Key near the greenish-blue car in the area between Neely's Bar, Texan Cafe, American Cafe, and Gonzales Restaurant. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Enter Wood Side Apartments, on the west side of Katz St. Climb the stairs to 2F and enter Room 202 to get the Flashlight and Chute Courtyard Key. Use the Chute Courtyard Key on the east side of 1F. Drag the trolley over to the empty window and then climb through the window. Try to pick up the key behind the bars near Room 107, then enter the now open door dounf near the toilets to the right of the 1F save point. Collect the Golden Apple Handle from Room 108 (to complete the Coin Cabinet puzzle later), then pick up the 2F Hallway Key near room 107. Climb the stairs and use the 2F Hallway Key on the door near Room 203a. Go through the gap in the wall in Room 213. Enter room 217 and pick up the Handgun from the red shopping cart.

Now you can finally put all that Handgun Ammo you've been finding to good use on the rest of your Wood Side Apartments journey!