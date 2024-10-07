Silent Hill 2 Hand puzzle solution

The Hand is one of the main puzzles in the first half of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2, but you need to find the Marked, Filthy, and Bloodstained Bracelets before you can completely solve it and the Director's Office safe puzzle to reach the Otherside of Brookhaven Hospital.

To help you reach this point as soon as possible, we've detailed the Marked Bracelet, Filthy Bracelet, and Bloodstained Bracelet locations inside Brookhaven Hospital below, and have also explained the Hand puzzle solution.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Marked Bracelet location

The Marked Bracelet is located in the northwestern corner of the Medical Records office on 1F of Brookhaven Hospital.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

To get to the Medical Records office, you have to fall down the gap in the Utility Room on 2F, which you reach by finding the L1 Room Key in the Nurse's Lounge, also on 2F.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Filthy Bracelet location

You find the Filthy Bracelet inside Room D1 on 3F of Brookhaven Hospital.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

However to open the door of D1, you need to enter the correct combination lock code. You can solve the code yourself by finding the Moldy Radiograph in the Nurse's Station and combining it with the Mold Remover to clean up the radiograph and solve the X-Ray viewer puzzle, also on 3F. Or, you can just enter the right 4, left 37, right 12 code if playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard' puzzle mode to skip the X-Ray puzzle altogether.

To get to 3F of Brookhaven Hospital, you have to climb the western staircase from 2F.

Bloodstained Bracelet location

You get the Bloodstained Bracelet by using your melee weapon on the damaged wall in the Pool on 1F, but you need to drain the pool first from the Pool Pump first.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

To drain the pool, you need to use the Maintenance Key on the Pool Pump in the Pool room, and to get the Maintenance Key you need to combine the Bent Needle with the Medical Tube to get the Medical Tube with Bent Needle attached, then use that on the Drain in the Pharmacy on 1F. You get access to the Pharmacy (and the Pool) after finding the 1F Inner Ward Key in Exam Room 5 on 3F.

The Bent Needle is inside the teddy bear in the Women's Locker Room on 2F, the same place you get the Shotgun.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

The Medical Tube is on a sink in the small room beside the Shower Room, which is just south of the Pool.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Silent Hill 2 Hand puzzle solution

Once you have the Marked, Filthy, and Bloodstained Bracelets, if playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard' puzzle difficulties, here's how to solve the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office in Silent Hill 2:

Place the Bloodstained Bracelet on the top, and turn the number '92' to the middle. Place the Marked Bracelet on the middle, and turn the number '45' to the middle. Place the Filthy Bracelet on the bottom, and turn the number '71' to the middle.

Don't worry if you place the bracelets in the wrong positions at first, as you can swap them about as much as you want, until the puzzle is solved.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You get the Director's Storage Room Key for solving the Hand puzzle, which is located right next to the Director's Office, and contains the Safe Button item and Book puzzle. These are both used to help you solve the safe puzzle in the Director's Office, along with the 92, 45, 71 code you got from the Hand.