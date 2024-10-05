The Grand Market keypad is an early optional puzzle in Silent Hill 2 that rewards ammo and health items for your trouble.

So if you want a little help in the opening hours of the game, we've got the Grand Market keypad code for all difficulties detailed below, and the exact Grand Market keypad puzzle solution for those curious as to how it's worked out.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, so the codes and puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version.

Silent Hill 2 Grand Market keypad code

The Grand Market keypad code in Silent Hill 2 is 4444 on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, 4442 on 'Light' puzzle difficulty, and 4446 on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty. You can find the Grand Market keypad on the south side of the Grand Market building on Neely St.

While you only get additional resources like ammo and health inside the Grand Market building, this is very helpful for the beginning hours of the game while you get used to combat and don't have access to ranged weapons like the Handgun or Shotgun - and is even more important if you're playing on 'Hard' combat difficulty.

Silent Hill 2 Grand Market puzzle solution

The Code Note document helps you solve the Grand Market keypad puzzle in Silent Hill 2, which is found beside the truck in the middle of Sanders St.

Although the document doesn't tell you the code outright, it does explain that the person who wrote the document, and is also trying to work out the code, got up to 4439 and that they feel like they're "so close now". So, it's just a matter of continuing their work from that point, one-by-one, until you hit the right code.

The only difference between the puzzle difficulties is that you need to count further to reach the correct code, but even then it's not by much.

