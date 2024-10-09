Silent Hill 2 GAME pre-order customers receive copies, but for wrong edition

GAME customers who pre-ordered Silent Hill 2 and sat nervously waiting to see if their copies would arrive are now beginning to get their deliveries - but many appear to have been sent the wrong version.

Speaking to Eurogamer, GAME pre-order customers say they have received the game's standard edition rather than the pricier £65 version they paid for.

Some customers say they've received a message from GAME informing them that their Steelbook will now arrive separately, though there's no estimate as to when. Others say they have not received this message.

"Hi Customer," the message reads. "Thank you for pre-ordering Silent Hill 2 with GAME! Unfortunately there has been a delay with your pre-order bonus Steelbook. We are aiming to have this with you as soon as possible and will be shipped separately to your Silent Hill 2 order. Thank for you shopping at GAME."

Image credit: Eurogamer

This is on top of the weeks of concern over the fact GAME no longer shows older pre-orders on its website, and a month-long delays for other game deliveries, despite the chain still taking money for them.

The fact GAME customers are unable to access older pre-orders online means they are also unable to cancel said pre-orders and buy a copy elsewhere. Customers who spoke to Eurogamer said they had asked GAME support staff to cancel their pre-orders manually, but been told they were unable to do so.

Indeed, GAME customers tell Eurogamer they continue to struggle to get a straight answer - or any response at all - from the chain's overworked support staff. Eurogamer has seen screenshots showing contradictory and unclear replies to simple queries, and an inability to answer what is happening to GAME's pre-order deliveries generally.

As Eurogamer previously reported, the problem here appears to originate with GAME switching over to systems owned by its parent company, Frasers Group, at the end of August. As a result, any pre-orders made on or before 19th August no longer show in customers' online accounts.

Head over to GAME's social media account on X and every post from the chain is filled with replies from customers concerned about their pre-orders. Many have begun sharing their experiences on reddit, in a lengthy thread on the main Silent Hill subreddit.

Where is my silent hill steelbook just can't be arse can you lot. Order it the day preorders dropped surely I'm entitled to a steel book???? — Robbie Gill (@Rob666679) October 8, 2024

Requested @GAMEdigital cancel my Silent Hill 2 order over a week ago, got a response they requested cancellation. Immediately got an email saying GAME had dispatched it along with a tracking link Evri did not recognise and said was not valid and an arrival date of 14th October... — Kris Wall (@KrisxWall) October 8, 2024

I received got the copy but didn't get steelbook yet?! are you totally scum…🫡🤥 pic.twitter.com/dkJwZ2kHFI — ‧₊˚꒰ა 𝓜𝓪𝓲 ໒꒱‧₊˚ (@blushychanel_) October 8, 2024

Eurogamer contacted GAME parent company Frasers Group last week, when we previously reported on customer concerns and worrying messages about delays, to try and find out more about the chain's issues. Unfortunately, as with many of GAME's customers, we're still waiting for a response.