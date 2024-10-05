The Flashlight is an essential piece of equipment in Silent Hill 2, as you need it to traverse the many, many dark areas in the game.

Thankfully, you don't have to stay in the dark too long, as you get the Flashlight (and Handgun) while exploring the early Wood Side Apartments building, but there are a few steps you need to complete before you can enter the Flashlight's location in Silent Hill 2. So to help you plan ahead, we've detailed how to get the Flashlight below.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the location might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty mode.

Silent Hill 2 Flashlight location

The Flashlight in the Silent Hill 2 remake is located in Room 202 of Wood Side Apartments. However, you need to solve a puzzle and locate a few key items before you gain access to Wood Side Apartments.

How to get the Flashlight in Silent Hill 2

Here's the steps you need to take after reaching East South Vale to get the Flashlight in Silent Hill 2:

Solve the Jukebox puzzle. Find the Wood Side Apartments Key near the greenish-blue car in the area between Neely's Bar, Texan Cafe, American Cafe, and Gonzales Restaurant. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami Enter Wood Side Apartments, on the west side of Katz St. Climb the stairs to 2F and enter Room 202. Pick up the Flashlight attached to the mannequin doll.

Be careful after picking it up, as a Mannequin enemy will attack you right after you examine the Flashlight!

Make sure you also pick up the Chute Courtyard Key on the nearby dresser after you defeat the Mannequin enemy, as you need it to solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle in Wood Side Apartments.