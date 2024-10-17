Silent Hill 2 developer Bloober reveals next game, original sci-fi horror Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober has announced its next game will be an original sci-fi survival horror called Cronos: The New Dawn.

Though revealed during today's Xbox Partner Preview, the game is set for release across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

The game will follow the studio's recent success with Silent Hill 2 Remake, published by Konami.

Cronos: The New Dawn will feature time travel in a story incorporating a post-apocalyptic future and 1980s Poland.

As a Traveler, players will explore and survive a deadly wasteland created by a cataclysmic event known as the Change - of course, it's filled with "monstrous abominations".

"Following the success of Silent Hill 2, we are proud to present Cronos, an exciting new IP from Bloober Team," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team. "Our commitment to redefining the horror genre continues with this survival horror title, which represents a natural progression of our creative vision and our studio's strategy. By merging the eerie atmosphere of horror with the boundless potential of science fiction, Cronos promises to deliver a fresh survival experience. We can't wait to share it with the world in 2025."

Ahead of Silent Hill 2's release, Babieno called for fans to trust the studio, despite concern over the quality of its previous work.

"I am dreaming that gamers will trust us," he said, "but I realise that trust is earned through actions, not through words. So that's why we have a policy of not commenting [on the specifics of the game] and raising hopes. We want to show our ambitions through our work, so we can't ask for anything more than 'give us a chance'."

Earlier today, Konami announced Silent Hill 2 had passed a million sales in under a week - surely Bloober's most prominent success to date.