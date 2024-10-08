You need to enter the correct D1 combination lock code on 3F of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2 so you can get the Filthy Bracelet required to help solve the Hand puzzle.

It involves a lot of steps to get the code, so to speed things along, we've detailed the D1 combination lock code on 'Standard' and 'Hard' difficulties below, and have also included the exact D1 combination lock code puzzle solution for those that are curious as to how it's solved.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

Silent Hill 2 D1 combination lock code

The D1 combination lock code in Silent Hill 2 is right 4, left 37, right 12 on 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties. Press 'Accept' after moving to each number, so you hear a click, for it to count in the sequence.

Then search the bed inside the room to get the Filthy Bracelet item, which is required to help complete the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office on 2F.

You'll find the Filthy Bracelet by examining this bed. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Silent Hill 2 D1 combination lock puzzle solution

You have to go through quite the journey in Brookhaven Hospital to solve the D1 combination lock puzzle, as it involves finding lots of key items for the X-Ray viewer puzzle - which gives you the code when solved.

First, you need to find the Mold Remover in the Kitchen on 1F, which you only get access to after finding the 1F Inner Ward Key in Exam Room 3 on 3F, near the X-Ray puzzle. Then, you combine the Mold Remover on the Moldy Radiograph located inside the Treatment Room on 2F to get the Cleaned Up Radiograph.

The Treatment Room is accessed by inputting the correct Nurse's Station keypad code, which is worked out by picking up the Keypad Combination Note in the Doctor's Lounge on 1F.

The Moldy Radiograph is inside this dubious-looking bathtub in the Treatment Room. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you have the Cleaned Up Radiograph, return to the X-Ray viewer puzzle on 3F and pick up the Radiograph of a Pelvis on the examination bed next to the X-Ray viewer. Now you can use both of these radiographs, along with the radiographs already attached to the viewer, to match up all of the pictures with the marks on the viewer.

The puzzle difficulty you're playing on only determines how many helpful markers you get on the viewer, as it's the exact same puzzle and code whether you're playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard'.

So to solve the X-Ray viewer puzzle, you have to:

Place the skull radiograph vertically near the 'Skull trauma' text on the left side. Place the pelvis radiograph horizontally to match with the scratches on the skull radiograph. Place the hand radiograph horizontally to match the scratches with the pelvis radiograph. Place the ribcage radiograph horizontally on the right side to match the scratches on the hand radiograph.

If you've placed all of the pictures correctly, you'll see the code glowing on the pictures: 4, 37, 12. Match this with the arrows on the door of D1 and you get the correct D1 combination lock code: right 4, left 37, right 12.

Left: What the solution looks like on 'Standard'. Right: What the solution looks like on 'Hard'. Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You can then finally pick up the Filthy Bracelet from under the bed covers in D1, which you need to help complete the Hand puzzle in the Director's Office on 2F.