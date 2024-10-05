Silent Hill 2 Coin Cabinet puzzle solution

The Coin Cabinet is the main puzzle of the Wood Side Apartments area in Silent Hill 2, but you need to find the Man, Woman, and Snake Coins in the apartment block before you can solve the puzzle and get the Apartment 201 Key.

To help you reach this point as soon as possible, we've detailed the Man Coin, Woman Coin, and Snake Coin locations inside Wood Side Apartments below, and have also explained all of the Coin Cabinet puzzle solutions, including the Hard puzzle solutions.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties, so the solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Man Coin location

The Man Coin is inside the safe in Room 206, but you have to solve the small puzzle inside the room to get the correct combination to open the safe.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

We've got more details on our Room 206 safe code page, but in short, you get the code by matching the numbers on the wall with the descriptions in the little story written on the wall beside the gap you entered the room from.

The images and numbers are in different locations in the 'Hard' puzzle difficulty. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you do this, you'll see that the code is right 13, left 7, right 11 on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties. Use this code on the safe to get the Man Coin, and the Steel Key, which is used on the door of Room 206.

Woman Coin location

The Woman Coin is inside the rubbish chute. Once you unlodge it, you can pick up the Woman Coin from the ground in the middle of the eastern Chute Courtyard area on 1F, in between Room 112 and Room 105.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

To unlodge the Woman Coin, you need to find the Canned Juice item inside the laundry room accessed by crawling through a gap in the wall on the west side of Room 312. Use the Canned Juice on the chute located on the south side of the laundry room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Snake Coin location

The Snake Coin is inside the pram in the empty pool on the west side of 1F. We highly recommend you just run into the pool and grab the coin, then hop back out, instead of fighting the enemies in the pool. It saves a lot of ammo and health items.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You access the pool area by jumping out of the window in Room 116, the same room that you meet Eddie in for the first time. You get access to this area by going down the northern staircase on 3F, after using the Canned Juice in the laundry room.

Silent Hill 2 Coin Cabinet puzzle solution

Once you have the Man, Woman, and Snake Coins, return to the Coin Cabinet in the small room behind the 1F save point in Wood Side Apartments to start the puzzle. You'll be given a series of riddles hinting at what slot you should place each coin in. Remember that you can flip the coins to reveal another picture.

'Standard' puzzle solutions

While playinging on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, here's how to solve the first Coin Cabinet puzzle in Silent Hill 2:

Place the Woman Coin in the third slot. Place the Man Coin in the first slot. Flip the Snake Coin and place the Flower on the fifth slot.

First puzzle solution on 'Standard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When the riddle changes to "The man doth approach", here's how to solve the second Coin Cabinet puzzle:

Move the Man Coin to the second slot and flip it to reveal the Sword. Move the Woman Coin to the fourth slot.

Second puzzle solution on 'Standard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When the riddle changes to "Where once grew a Flower", here's how to solve the third Coin Cabinet puzzle:

Flip the Flower Coin to show the Snake and keep on the fifth slot. Flip the Woman Coin to show the Gravestone and keep on the fourth slot. Flip the Sword Coin to show the Man and move to the third slot.

Third puzzle solution on 'Standard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Finally, when the riddle changes to "The Beast who its teeth", place either the Man Coin, Snake Coin, or Woman in the slot just below the riddle text at the top of the Coin Cabinet. Although all complete the puzzle and reward the Apartment 201 Key, your selection might affect what ending you get.

It's likely there are a lot more factors involved, but just as reference, we picked the Snake Coin and got the 'Leave' ending.

'Hard' puzzle solutions

Here's how to solve the first Coin Cabinet puzzle on 'Hard' in Silent Hill 2:

Place the Man Coin in the first slot. Flip the Woman coin to show the Gravestone and place in the fourth slot. Place the Snake Coin in the fifth slot.

First puzzle solution on 'Hard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Here's how to solve the second Coin Cabinet puzzle on 'Hard':

Flip the Man coin to show the Sword and move to the second slot. Move the Gravestone Coin to the first slot. Flip the Snake coin to show the Flower and move to the third slot.

Second puzzle solution on 'Hard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Here's how to solve the third Coin Cabinet puzzle on 'Hard':

Flip the Sword coin to show the Man and move to the second slot. Flip the Gravestone coin to show the Woman and move to the third slot. Flip the Flower coin to show the Snake and move to the fifth slot.

Third puzzle solution on 'Hard'. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Just like on on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, when the riddle changes to "The Beast that from", place either the Man Coin, Snake Coin, or Woman in the slot just below the riddle text at the top of the Coin Cabinet. Although all complete the puzzle and reward the Apartment 201 Key, your selection might affect what ending you get.

It's likely there are a lot more factors involved, but just as reference, we picked the Snake Coin and got the 'Leave' ending.

Once you have the Apartment 201 Key, go to Room 201 and use it to open the door and make your way towards Blue Creek Apartments.