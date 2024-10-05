Silent Hill 2 Clock puzzle solution

The Clock is the main puzzle of the Blue Creek Apartments area in Silent Hill 2, but you need to find the Hour, Minute, and Second Hands in the Otherworld apartment block before you can completely solve the puzzle and unlock the 'S' door on 1F.

To help you reach this point as soon as possible, we've detailed the Hour Hand, Minute Hand, and Second Hand locations inside Blue Creek Apartments below, and have also explained all three of the Clock puzzle solutions.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected a the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

Hour Hand location

You get the Hour Hand in Silent Hill 2 by solving the radio puzzle in Room 307. You drop the radio by finding the Valve in Room 304, attaching the Valve to the slot near the radio, then turning the Valve until the radio crashes down.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you get the Hour Hand, you can solve the first part of the Clock puzzle and unlock the 'H' Room.

Minute Hand location

The Minute Hand is located in the toilet of Room 210, AKA the 'H' Room you unlocked after solving the Hour Hand Clock puzzle. To get inside the toilet room, you just have to go through the gap in the kitchen. Make sure you also solve the Seesaw puzzle in this room so you can get the Winged Key and continue exploring Blue Creek Apartments.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

The next time you come across the Clock, you can now use the Minute Hand to solve the second Clock puzzle and open the 'M' Room.

Second Hand location

The Second Hand is inside a hole in the wall you get access to after solving the 'M' Room combination lock puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

We've got more information on our M Room combination lock code page, but in short, your goal is to add up all of the dots, skulls, and crescent moon symbols present on each moth inside the 'M' Room, then use these corresponding numbers to work out the maths problems displayed beside the combination lock.

Don't forget to count the two hidden moths you get access to by destroying the wall to the left of the moth display case. If you'd rather just know without going through the trouble, if playing on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, the M Room combination lock code is 373, and if playing on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, the code is 522.

With the Second Hand secured, you can return to the Clock and solve its final puzzle.

Silent Hill 2 Clock puzzle solution

There are three parts to the Clock puzzle, and you solve each part after obtaining each of the clock hands: Hour, Minute, and Second. Once you collect a Hand, attach it to the Clock and then turn the Hand to the correct number and press the 'Accept' button to open one of the lettered doors. You'll know you've entered the correct number when you hear bells ringing.

The clues that reveal the correct numbers are told on the document on the side table opposite the Clock, and the 'Scott' graffiti on the wall, to the left of the Clock (if you're playing on 'Standard'.

This graffiti won't be here if you're playing on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, and the document on the table is a different riddle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

With this information you can work out each Clock puzzle solution in Silent Hill 2:

Turn the Hour Hand to 9.

Turn the Minute Hand to 2.

Turn the Second Hand to 3.

Even though the clues are different, this is the same solution on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties.

Turning the Hour Hand to nine opens the 'M' Room on 2F, turning the Minute Hand to two opens the 'H' Room on 2F, and turning the Second Hand to three opens the 'S' Room on 1F

Going through the 'S' Room marks the end of James' Blue Creek Apartments journey, so make sure you've searched everywhere you want inside the building before you open the door.