The Chained Box is the main puzzle in the Otherworld of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2.

You need to work out two codes and find the Lapis Eye Key to open the Chained Box and get the -1 Elevator Button, which leads to you getting the Trick or Treat questions, and the rings you need to put on the Lady of the Door to finally leave Brookhaven Hospital.

To speed things along, we've explained the Chained Box puzzle solution in Silent Hill 2 below, which includes the Lapis Eye Key location, and how to get the two Chained Box codes. Although if you'd like, you can just input the codes after finding the Lapis Eye Key and skip that section of the hospital entirely.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solutions might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

Silent Hill 2 Chained Box puzzle solution

To solve the Chained Box puzzle in Silent Hill 2, you need to:

Get the Lapis Eye Key from the Surgical Chair dummy on 3F.

Get the combination lock code from Room M2 on 2F.

Get the keypad code from the Treatment Stretcher on 3F.

However, you can just enter the two codes we've detailed below after using the Lapis Eye Key if you want to skip that section of the hospital entirely. If this is your first playthrough though, we recommend you get the codes for yourself, as there's some interesting documents to find about the hospital's director and their patients along the way.

Once you've opened all the locks, you'll get the -1 Elevator Button (eventually), which you can then use on the nearby elevator to take you to -1F, after the Trick or Treat questions are asked. Here, you'll find the two rings you need to put on the Lady of the Door to open it, and leave Brookhaven Hospital.

Lapis Eye Key location

The Lapis Eye Key is inside the dummy on the Surgical Chair in Exam Room 4 on 3F. You need to use the Instrument of Force (found beside the Surgical Chair) on the dummy's arm to move it out of the way, then use the Key of Bliss on the dummy's eye to unlodge the Lapis Eye Key.

To get the Key of Bliss, you need to go through the Nurse's Station and climb the western stairs to 3F, pass the Surgical Chair, then go down the ladder in D1 to the Kitchen on 1F. Next, make your way to Medical Records and shimmy through the northwestern hole into another small room, where you'd find the Key of Bliss inside a hole in the wall.

Once you have the Key of Bliss, go back up the ladder in the kitchen and use the Instrument of Force and the Key of Bliss on the dummy in the Surgical Chair in Exam Room 4 to get the Lapis Eye Key. Then return to the Chained box and use the key.

How to get the combination lock code for the Chained Box

Go down the path south of the Chained Box, towards the Director's Office, then climb through the upper gap at the Restroom into L1. Make your way into M3, then break the wall into M2. Here, you'll find the Calendar Page, which you need to decipher using with the clues around you to get the combination lock code for the Chained Box.

On 'Standard' puzzle difficulty, from this note, you can see that:

The note tells you what the first number is.

The second number is the amount of pills in the sink.

The third number is the number you rotate the hand on the clock to that loudly summons a lot of enemies, located just outside M2's northern side.

The fourth number is how many times the light in M3 flickers before it goes dark and starts flickering again.

So, the combination lock code for the Chained Box is 1622. It's the same code if playing on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty, but the Calendar Page might have more obscure clues.

Once you have the code, return to the Chained box and enter it on the combination lock on the left side of the puzzle.

How to get the keypad code for the Chained Box

Go down the path east of the Chained Box until you reach the Director's Office, then turn around and break the wall into the Laundry Room. Follow the route into L2, push the cabinet from the northern wall to uncover an opening, then drag the trolley over to the upper wall gap of L3.

Use the trolley to hop the upper gap into L3, then go into the Observation Room and pick up the Director's Office Key by the TV on the floor.

Go back to the Director's Office and use your new key, then climb the ladder inside. The Treatment Stretcher you soon come across is where you get the Chained Box keypad code from, but you have to turn the generator on in the room just southeast of the Hydrotherapy Room first, to power up the machine beside the Treatment Stretcher.

You can then crawl through the gap into the Restroom for a quick way back to the Treatment Stretcher, then flick the switch beside the stretcher to display the keypad code for the Chained Box: 9659.

Now, you can go back to the Chained Box and input this final code on the right side of the puzzle to trigger a cutscene that leads to you getting the -1 Elevator Button. Use this button on the nearby elevator to make your way down to -1F to get the two rings required to open the Lady of the Door near the Chained Box.