You need to enter the correct code to exit the bug room after picking up the Spiral-writing Key under the Historical Society in Silent Hill 2.

The only clue you're given is on the actual keypad, which can make this seem like a tough code to work out at first, until you realise that it's actually a little randomised.

To get you out of this room as quickly as possible, we've got all of the possible bug room codes listed below, and also have a short bug room puzzle solution for those who are curious as to how the codes are worked out.

Please note, this is a guide for the remake of Silent Hill 2, on the 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulty modes, so the puzzle solution might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected the 'Light' puzzle difficulty.

Silent Hill 2 bug room code

The bug room code is randomised in the remake of Silent Hill 2, just like in the original. There thankfully aren't that many options, so here's a list of all the possible bug room codes in the Silent Hill 2 remake:

239

293

329

392

923

932

Remember to back off from the keypad screen when you start to hear more bugs scurrying back into the room. They always come in groups of three, so make sure you've killed three bugs before you start inputting another possible code on the keypad.

Silent Hill 2 bug room puzzle solution

Why is the code a combination of these particular three numbers? Because these are the only three numbers on the keypad not covered in blood. This means there are only six possible code combinations that could work. Whoever was trying to solve this before James sure was unlucky to miss all of the correct numbers, huh?

So to work out what the bug room puzzle solution is for your particular playthrough, you have to go through all six possible combinations, one at a time, until all of the lights above the keypad turn green.

Once you're out of the room, turn right and use the Spiral-writing Key on the grate, then jump down to enter the Prison.

This should be fine... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Good luck navigating the Prison!