Blue Creek Apartments is the second major area you explore in Silent Hill 2 after reaching the end of Wood Side Apartments.

Your main goal in Blue Creek Apartments is to solve the Clock puzzle by finding the Hour, Minute, and Second Hands so you can unlock the 'M' Room, 'H' Room, and then finally the 'S' Room on 1F, which leads to a boss fight and the apartment block exit.

There are a few key items to find, lots of enemies, and additional puzzles to solve on your route to each of the three clock hands, so to help keep you on track, we've got a complete Blue Creek Apartments walkthrough for Silent Hill 2 below.

Please note, this is a walkthrough for the remake of Silent Hill 2 on the 'Standard' puzzle and combat difficulty modes (with 'Hard' puzzle difficulty codes and solutions included, were applicable), so the codes, puzzle solutions, and ammo and health amounts might not be correct if you're playing the original version, or have selected 'Light' puzzle or combat difficulty.

We can confirm that the locations for key items, like the clock hands and room keys, are the same on both 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties, so you can use this guide even if you're playing on 'Hard'.

Silent Hill 2 Blue Creek Apartments walkthrough

There's nothing in the first room (208) of Blue Creek Apartments, so just head through the door at the end, then turn right to pick up x2 Handgun Ammo from the chair by the wall. Then turn around and follow the corridor until you get to the maps on the wall. Make sure you pick these maps up, as they're essential for navigating around the apartment block.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Continue along the corridor westwards, but watch out for the exploding Lying Figure enemy on the way. This new type of enemy acts just like an ordinary Lying Figure, but they also explode after you kill them - so make sure to quickly get out of the way after you defeat one! Their toxic ooze (so sorry for making you read that, you've been through enough at this point) sticks around for a few seconds after they explode too, so don't walk near a dead exploding Lying Figure until the ooze (sorry again) has disappeared.

At the end of this corridor you'll find a fragile-looking wall. Use your melee weapon to break it, then crawl through into Room 206. Search the drawer across the way for x4 Handgun Ammo, then continue along the western wall to pick up x1 Health Drink. Next, make your way into the kitchen of Room 204 to get x2 Handgun Ammo, but watch out for the exploding Lying Figure and Mannequin enemy here.

Leave Room 204 and try to open Room 202 to mark the 'M' Door on your map, then continue along the corridor and enter Room 212 where you'll find a save point, and the Clock puzzle. You can also find x1 Health Drink in the kitchen and x3 Handgun Ammo in the dresser beside the locked bedroom door.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Now, you can start your journey towards getting the three hands for the Clock.

Step 1 - Reach the Radio

Exit Room 212 and take a left into Room 203, then go through the bedroom door - but be prepared to fight a Mannequin enemy as soon as you open the bedroom door. Then, take a right and search the drawer for x2 Handgun Ammo, and then search the kitchen for x1 Syringe. When you're done searching the area, use your melee weapon to break the wall in the kitchen, then crawl through and pick up x4 Handgun Ammo from the crib in Room 205 - but beware of the sneaky bug enemy in here.

Leave Room 203 and go down the right corridor, where you'll come across a crawling exploding Lying Figure enemy. We recommend you use your Handgun to kill it, to avoid getting hurt. Next, go into the toilet of Room 205 to get x4 Handgun Ammo, then hop out of the window beside the toilet to reach the fire escape. Now go up the stairs and climb through the gap at the top into Room 303.

Search the kitchen for x4 Handgun Ammo and x1 Health Drink, then move into Room 305 - but beware of the crawling exploding Lying Figure on the left. Go through this gap on the left and take another left if you want x4 Handgun Ammo from the room behind the bars, but there's another exploding Lying Figure enemy in front of the door, so it's up to you whether this is worth the risk.

Search the kitchen in Room 305 for x5 Handgun Ammo, then break the wall and crawl through the gap (this creates a shortcut for later). Search this room for x1 Health Drink and x4 Handgun Ammo, then leave through the western gap and take a right to push the wardrobe out of the way, creating another entrance (again, for a later shortcut).

Move this wardrobe for an easy escape later on. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

You can then continue until the end of this corridor to get x4 Handgun Ammo - but this triggers a Lying Enemy and exploding Lying enemy encounter, so you can skip this part if you want.

Next, enter Room 307, where you'll find the Radio - this Radio is where you get the Hour Hand from, but you need to find a Valve to bring it crashing down first.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 2 - Get the Hour Hand

Search the kitchen in Room 307 for x1 Health Drink and x3 Handgun Ammo, then go into the small room to the right of the Radio. Ignore the valve pipes for now and go through the nearby door, onto the fire escape. Hop through the window into the other side of Room 305 and pick up the Apartment 306 Key from the table in front of you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Then, go left and turn the valve - but beware of an exploding Lying Figure enemy who bursts through the door on the right after you do this. Go through the door the enemy burst through - back into the west side of Room 305 - then use your new key on Room 306. Beware of the sneaky Mannequin enemy hiding behind the pillar on the western corridor, and the exploding Lying Figure on the floor right before Room 306.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Kill the Lying Figure and exploding Lying Figure enemies in Room 306, search the kitchen for x1 Health Drink and x5 Handgun Ammo, then crawl through the gap opposite the kitchen, into Room 304.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Exit the bathroom and pick up x2 Handgun Ammo from the dresser past the hole in the wall, then head for the kitchen. An exploding Lying Figure and Mannequin encounter triggered behind us here, but it might not for you, so just watch out for these two enemies while exploring the room. Once the enemies are dead, search the kitchen for x3 Handgun Ammo and smash the glass cabinet near the door for x4 Handgun Ammo.

Now you can turn the valve in Room 204 and get the Valve key item.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

When you leave Room 204, you'll trigger a lot of enemy encounters. We recommend you backup into Room 204 to kill the first two Mannequins, then just make a run for it, using the shortcuts you created earlier to quickly get back to the Radio.

Now you can use the Valve on the pipes you passed earlier to bring the Radio crashing down. Examine the fallen Radio to finally get the Hour Hand for the Clock back in Room 212.

Use the Valve item here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Step 3 - Get the Minute Hand, Winged Key, and Key of Resilience

Go through the door behind the Radio and activate the lever beside the next door to lower the fire escape stairs, then go down them and pick up x4 Handgun Ammo by checking under the stairs. Turn around and enter the Clock room again to start the first part of the Clock puzzle.

The graffiti beside the Clock and the document on the side table opposite the Clock help you work out what position to place the Hour Hand at. Using this information, you can see that you need to place the Hour Hand to the number 9 while playing on 'Standard' and 'Hard' puzzle difficulties (we haven't been able to confirm if this is the same on 'Light' puzzle difficulty yet). Press 'Accept' after turning the hand to this number to open the 'H' Room door (AKA, Room 210).

The 'Standard' puzzle difficulty clues for the Clock puzzle. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Leave the Clock room and enter the 'H' Room door just outside on the fire escape, into Room 210. Search the kitchen for x4 Handgun Ammo, then break the wall in the kitchen and shimmy through to find a lovely looking toilet. Muster all your courage and search the toilet to get the Minute Hand, then unlock the door and pick up the Pigeon Figurine from the now broken cabinet on the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Leave Room 210 from the eastern door (an exploding Lying Figure will come through the door beforehand), then turn right and break the nearby wall to crawl into Room 211. Search the kitchen for x3 Handgun Ammo, then follow the swan shadow on the wall behind the kitchen - but watch out for the two Mannequin enemies in here. Collect the Wooden Swan Head hanging in this room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Next, exit through the western door and turn left to pick up x1 Health Drink below the window, then turn around and follow the corridor all the way to the end and pick up x2 Handgun Ammo. Now enter Room 209 and go into the bedroom to get x2 Handgun Ammo, then enter the bathroom and smash the glass above the bath to reach the hanging Malformed Figurine Part.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Now go back to Room 210 and combine the Wooden Swan Head and Malformed Figurine Part to get the Swan Figurine. Then place the Pigeon Figurine on the left-hand side of the Seesaw puzzle, and the Swan Figurine on the second notch of the right-hand side of the puzzle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

The Seesaw will break and you can now pick up the Winged Key from the Seesaw's debris and use it on the door just behind you. Jump down the hole in the floor into Room 110 after using the key, then interact with the broken TV cabinet for a Glimpse of the Past collectible, and search the kitchen for x2 Handgun Ammo and x1 Health Drink.

Now crawl through the gap in the southern wall and turn left into Room 109. Search the kitchen for x2 Handgun Ammo, then enter the door in the middle to trigger a cutscene with Angela. Once the scene has played out, pick up the Key of Resilience on the nearby dresser and go to the other end of the corridor, back outside of the room, and use it on the locked double doors.

Turn right and pick up x6 Handgun Ammo and try to enter the nearby door to mark the 'S' Room on your map. Then, continue travelling west and pick up x1 Syringe and x2 Handgun Ammo from Room 101 and the corridor just outside of it. Keep walking until you get to the stairs opposite Room 101 and kill the Mannequin enemy behind the staircase to access the 'Forever together' Strange Photo collectible were the enemy was.

Now climb the stairs and take a left after exiting the next room. This leads you back to the Clock room, and this time, if playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard' difficulties, you have to place the Minute Hand to the number 2 on the Clock to open the 'M' door.

Step 4 - Get the Second Hand and fight Pyramid Head

After unlocking it with the Minute Hand, head to the nearby 'M' door (Room 202) to start the combination lock puzzle in the moth room. You need to solve this puzzle to get the correct code for the lock blocking the door to the room containing the Second Hand, inside a hole in the wall.

We've got more details in our Moth room combination lock code page, but in short, your goal is to count all of the dots, skulls, and crescent moon symbols present on each moth inside the 'M' Room, then use these corresponding numbers to work out the maths problems displayed beside the combination lock. 'Hard' difficulty mode only changes what equation you get, not the moth amounts.

This means the code is 373 on 'Standard' puzzle difficulty and 522 on 'Hard' puzzle difficulty.

Break the wall opposite the lock combination to reveal a room with two more moths, to accurately count all of the symbols. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Head back to the Clock room after getting the Second Hand and then use it to turn the Second Hand on the Clock to the number 3 if playing on 'Standard' or 'Hard' difficulties. This means the 'S' Room on 1F is finally open, but before heading down, check out the newly opened bedroom opposite the Clock to get x1 Health Drink and the 'How the time flies' Strange Photo collectible.

To get to the 'S' door, take the stairs opposite Room 201. Don't worry, Pyramid Head isn't here in the remake… but he is behind the 'S' door, so make sure you've done everything you want to in Blue Creek Apartments before opening the doors and triggering the boss fight.

While you can speed up the Pyramid Head encounter by shooting his lower half, the fight is actually on a timer. So if you want to preserve your precious ammo, you can just run and weave through the cages inside the room to run the timer down. Be very cautious if doing this though, as Pyramid Head gets quicker as the fight goes on.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Konami

Once you hear a siren, the fight will end and Pyramid Head will take his leave, kindly leaving the exit to Blue Creek Apartments open on his way out.

Now it's time to head to Rosewater Park and meet another friend, who will accompany James through Jack's Inn and Brookhaven Hospital.