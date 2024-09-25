Should you do the Gerudo or Zora dungeon first in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?

Whether you should complete the Gerudo or Zora dungeon first is the first major decision you'll have to make in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom after completing 'The Mysterious Rift' main quest.

While Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is far more linear compared to the series' previous release, Tears of the Kingdom, it does at times allow you to direct the flow of Zelda's journey. This doesn't mean you can skip dungeons and run straight to the final boss, but it does, similar to a Link Between Worlds, allow you to decide which order you wish to tackle some of the dungeons in.

So we're here to help you decide whether you want to complete the 'A Rift in the Gerudo Desert' or 'The Jabul Waters Rift' quest first in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Just keep in mind this guide contains small spoilers.

If you'd like us to continue being your Navi, then visit our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.