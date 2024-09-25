Should you do the Gerudo or Zora dungeon first in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom?
A Rift in the Gerudo Desert or The Jabual Waters Rift quest?
Whether you should complete the Gerudo or Zora dungeon first is the first major decision you'll have to make in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom after completing 'The Mysterious Rift' main quest.
While Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is far more linear compared to the series' previous release, Tears of the Kingdom, it does at times allow you to direct the flow of Zelda's journey. This doesn't mean you can skip dungeons and run straight to the final boss, but it does, similar to a Link Between Worlds, allow you to decide which order you wish to tackle some of the dungeons in.
So we're here to help you decide whether you want to complete the 'A Rift in the Gerudo Desert' or 'The Jabul Waters Rift' quest first in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Just keep in mind this guide contains small spoilers.

Firstly, it's important to remember that you'll need to complete both the Gerudo dungeon - Gerudo Sanctum - and Zora dungeon - Jabul Ruins - quest to progress in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This may make your decision appear rather subjective, but there are some important factors to consider when making it. These facts are also why we recommend completing the Gerudo dungeon first, which is part of the 'A Rift in the Gerudo Desert' main quest.
To begin with, the Gerudo Desert is simply closer to your location in the Suthorn Forest. You'll also, unlike the Zora questline, the journey takes you close to the Hyrule Ranch. This means you can take a quick and easy diversion to pick up your first rental horse on the way.
The desert itself also contains two useful Echoes - the Soft Bed Echo and the Flying Tile Echo. The Soft-Bed Echo can be found at the oasis, which is the first major landmark you'll encounter in the Gerudo Desert. As the name suggests, this bed is far softer than the Old Bed Echo you collected in Hyrule Castle and, due to this, you'll recover hearts a little faster when sleeping on it.
The Flying Tile, meanwhile, can be found in a cave in the northern region of the desert. Not only do you need this Echo to complete the appropriately named 'The Flying Tile' side quest at the oasis, but you'll find that this Echo is very useful for traversing gaps. We actually used the Flying Tile Echo multiple times in the Jabul Ruins, so it's well worth having on hand before you tackle the Zora questline.
When it comes to the storyline, without spoiling too much, we will say that 'A Rift in the Gerudo Desert' does play a little bit more into the overall Echoes of Wisdom story compared to 'The Jabul Waters Rift.' The Gerudo Sanctum even contains the bow for the Swordfighter Form, which is a very useful power up to grab early on. Still, if you prefer the Zora over the Gerudo then you may want to experience a fishy plot before a sandy one first.
It's also important to note that you'll need to defeat a mini-boss before entering the Jabul Ruins. Due to this, you may want to use the Gerudo questline to power up Zelda before you tackle this challenge.
Finally, while it may sound silly, consider whether you prefer dealing with a lot of sand or a lot of water as you'll encounter one or the other depending on which questline you follow. While each region contains an accessory which you help Zelda move faster though both, these items do require Rupees to purchase. Plus, if you have a strong dislike for water or sand (it is coarse, rough, irritating and gets everywhere) in video games, then you may want to hold off on visiting one of the dungeons.
Just remember, while we recommend completing the Gerudo dungeon first, that doesn't mean you can't visit the Zora first instead.
Best of luck in whichever direct you take - be it land or sea