Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island coming to PC this winter

Developer Spike Chunsoft Co has announced its roguelike dungeon crawler Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will be coming to PC via Steam.

The game is currently available for Nintendo Switch, where the developer stated on its debut it surpassed 200k copies shipped in Japan. This made it the series' fastest selling entry. It was subsequently released in Europe and North America in February of this year.

"After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island - a distant isle rumoured to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates," reads the game's synopsis, before promising players plenty of dangers, dungeons and daring escapades.

When it comes to Steam, Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island will include all previously released free updates. It also has a paid downloadable content known as Plus Pack, which adds ten new dungeons. This will also be available to purchase at launch.

For those looking for an even more thorough experience, the digital original soundtrack featuring 109 tracks totaling over 330 minutes of content is also on its way to Steam, while also being available from noisycroak Records on iTunes, YouTube Music, and "other music distribution platforms".

We don't yet have a date for Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island's Steam debut, with the developer merely stating it will arrive some time this winter.