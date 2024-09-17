Wobbuffet 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Wobbuffet in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Patient Pokémon - honestly, if we weren't writing this, we wouldn't have a clue which Pokémon it was. You might think it's a statue, or a bird of prey that's always poised, waiting for the moment to strike...

You would be wrong.

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about finding a perfect Wobbuffet in Pokémon Go! You know, that one from the anime that likes waving its arms around and shouting its name, while doing absolutely nothing at all.

Wobbuffet is strangely good in PVP, so if you're a fan of Great League, you’re in luck. If not, this week’s bonus is double catch XP, so you might want to simply make the most of racking up XP quickly with consistent Excellent Curve Ball throws.

Wobbuffet 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Wobbuffet with perfect IV stats. Wobbuffet. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you need for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Wobbuffet based on the CP alone. If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Wobbuffet: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 880 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 953 CP The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Wobbuffet good in PVP? Yes - but only if you stick to Great League, and ideally if you run a Purified Wobbuffet. Why the reliance on Purification, an otherwise completely and utterly useless, terrible mechanic?? Because otherwise Wobbuffet only has one Charged attack and Frustration (it's Shadow counterpart) is basically a tickle attack in PVP. So, if you want to run Wobbuffet, you're looking at Counter, Return and Mirror Coat. You're also looking at a CP 1160 15/15/15. Oh boy... Despite all this, the fact that Wobbuffet is the third-best Pokémon in the game if you rank them by Stamina and the fact that it has Counter means that it is weirdly a contender. In terms of wins and losses, in Great League, you can look forward to beating Vigoroth, Bastiodon, Shadow Whiscash, Lanturn and Skarmory. You basically just annoy them to death. Losses will come from Charjabug, Annihilape, Shadow Gligar, Azumarill, Ultra League and, of course, Master League...

Is there a shiny Wobbuffet in Pokémon Go? Yes, shiny Wobbuffet is in Pokémon Go! It’s important to remember, however, that since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. This means that your chances of finding a shiny are incredibly low. They're not impossible - as you’ll see below - but they are very low. It's also worth noting that Wobbuffet is technically an evolved Pokémon, evolving from the Egg-exclusive Wynaut. So if you want to complete the shiny family, you'll need to successfully hatch a shiny Wynaut, too! Everything in the Wynaut evolution line is a Psychic-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Wobbuffet look like? As you can see below, shiny Wobbuffet swaps its usual blue for purple! That's pretty much it... Shiny wild Wobbuffet from NZ’s spotlight hour

byu/Mrblakey29 inTheSilphRoad Like Wobbuffet in general, we don't hate it - it's just not very exciting. Naturally, shiny Wynaut looks the same - it simply swaps blue for purple. Thanks to Reddit user Mrblakey29 for the handy preview!