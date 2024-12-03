Sableye 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Sableye in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Darkness Pokémon. It's rich, it lives in caves and it can take one heck of a punch. That’s right - it's obviously time to catch a perfect Batman Sableye in Pokémon Go!

Sableye is a bit of a strange one - this is one of those rare non-Legendary Pokémon that is very, very good, despite the fact that it can't evolve (with the exception of its Mega Evolution, Mega Sableye, which is of course temporary). A big part of this is its Dark/Ghost-typing, which makes it weak only to Fairy. In the main-series games, this is a bit of a nightmare Pokémon to go against if you're not prepared.

This Spotlight Hour is a great chance to stock up on Candy for a decent Go Battle League Pokémon, or to max out your Mega - whichever you need more.

And if you're not a fan of Go Battle League, that's fine - Spotlight Hours always come with a secondary bonus, and in this case it's double catch Stardust. Combine that with a base Stardust rate of 750 and you are laughing!

Sableye's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Sableye with perfect IV stats.

For Sableye, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1265 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1370 CP

Sableye's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 - the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

While Sableye is very good in Go Battle League, it's only useful in Great League, where it almost hits the CP cap:

A perfect Great League Sableye is 0/15/15, reaching CP 1499 at Level 49.5

Sableye evolution chart: What does Sableye evolve into?

Sableye only has one temporary evolution: Mega Sableye. You can read more about this strange Pokémon below.

Sableye - It dwells in the darkness of caves. It uses its sharp claws to dig up gems to nourish itself. Materials from gems it has eaten float to the surface of its body and can form an infinite number of patterns among individuals.

- It dwells in the darkness of caves. It uses its sharp claws to dig up gems to nourish itself. Materials from gems it has eaten float to the surface of its body and can form an infinite number of patterns among individuals. Mega Sableye - Bathed in the energy of Mega Evolution, the gemstone on its chest expands, rips through its skin, and falls out. It blocks any and all attacks with its giant-sized gemstone. However, the stone’s a heavy burden, and it limits Mega Sableye’s movements.

Gotta love a dark Pokédex entry. That sounds grim...

Other than its Mega Evolution, Sableye has no known evolutions. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

If you’re hurting for candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Dark or Ghost-type Pokémon Mega Evolved - a Gengar or Sableye would be ideal - to get one extra Candy per catch without any extra work.

Sableye moves and best moveset recommendation

There are two ways to build Sableye in Great League: Shadow and regular. Historically, both have been decent, but the Shadow tends to do better.

Shadow Sableye runs Shadow Claw, Foul Play and Power Gem. This is pretty spammy, laying down Fast Move and Shield pressure, which we love to see. Remember, to TM away Frustration you need to wait for a Rocket Takeover event.

If you don't have a Shadow, or if you catch a perfect Sableye and want to run the regular version, the technically best option would be to run Return instead of Power Gem (which obviously means purifying your Shadow, which is almost never the right thing to do). Instead, we recommend just running with Power Gem and hoping for the best!

In terms of match-ups, the Shadow version will pull in wins against Shadow Drapion, Clodsire, Talonflame, Gastrodon and Malamar. Losses will come from Serperior, Shadow Feraligatr, Dunsparce, Mandibuzz and Azumarill.

You can see Sableye’s full moveset below:

Fast Moves:

Feint Attack (Dark)

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Charged Moves:

Foul Play (Dark)

Power Gem (Rock)

Shadow Sneak (Ghost)

Legacy Charged Moves:

Return (Normal)

What do shiny Sableye look like?

For those looking for a shiny, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Sableye was released on at the start of the Halloween 2017 event. As a result, Mega Sableye is also in the game!

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

Below you can take a look at shiny Sableye:

As you can see, all those gems that Sableye has munched on really come to the fore, with shiny Sableye taking on a rich gold colour! It's really quite difficult to miss this shiny, and we think it looks pretty cool.

Remember, though, that shiny rates aren't boosted for Spotlight Hour events - if you happen upon one, you are very lucky indeed.

Thanks to Reddit user Jffed for the handy preview.

Other reasons to catch as many Pokémon as possible

Aside from trying to catch a perfect Sableye in Pokémon Go, there are a few other reason to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. The base rate of 750 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth 1500 Stardust .

running throughout the hour. The base rate of 750 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth . If the weather in Pokémon Go is to your favour - in this case Foggy - you will get twice the normal weather bonus (an additional 50 Stardust).

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained. Assuming it's not foggy (which is a relatively rare weather type), that's 2250 Stardust per catch!

Thanks to Sableye being an Dark/Ghost-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Murkrow, when it hops its way into the spotlight!

Good luck finding a perfect Sableye!