Makuhita 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Hariyama in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Guts Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a Makuhita in Pokémon Go!

Makuhita’s evolution, Hariyama, was once reasonable in Great League and Ultra League in Pokémon Go, but has long since been outclassed by the likes of Medicham and Machamp. These days, it’s little more than a Pokédex fillet, sadly.

This week’s Spotlight Hour event comes with the double catch candy bonus. On the off chance that you don’t have enough, you can walk away with more Makuhita Candy than any one Trainer needs! But remember, that this benefit also applies to any Pokémon you’ve stored up as Research rewards, so make the most of your backlog during this event!

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Makuhita’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Makuhita with perfect IV stats. Makuhita. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Makuhita based on the CP alone. If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Makuhita: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 700 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 759 CP The wild CP value aligns with your current trainer level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we’ve kept to these values for simplicity’s sake. If, however, you’re currently below Level 30, these values will be different.

Is Hariyama good in PVP? Hariyama was once perfectly reasonable in Great League and Ultra League, but has long since been outclassed. As a mono-fighting type, it folds to its competition Great League, the Psychic-type Medicham, and its competition in Ultra League, Machamp. If you don't have a Machamp, it works as a slightly worse replacement, but then again, who doesn’t have loads of Machamp sitting around, presumably flexing their needless amount of arms? Hariyama. As a mono-Fighting-type, it is weak to Fairy, Flying and Psychic, and resistant to Rock, Dark and Bug. Its best moveset is Counter, Close Combat and Heavy Slam, meaning it is both flexible and gives decent shield pressure, but it is a technically difficult Pokémon to use, thanks to its self-debuffs. In Great League, this leads to wins against Skarmory, Galarian Stunfisk, Whiscash, Lickitung and Lanturn. Losses come from Annihilape, Talonflame, Azumarill, Shadow Dragonair and Charjabug. In Ultra League, you can look forward to wins against Registeel, Cobalion, Swampert, Steelix and Greninja. Losses come from Talonflame, Giratina Altered, Poliwrath, Cresselia and Virizion. Master League might seem tempting, given its CP of 3198 at Lv50, but you will lose far more games than you will win. Don't waste your time. Is there a shiny Makuhita in Pokémon Go? Yes! Shiny Makuhita and shiny Hariyama were released in 2018 as part of the Battle Showdown event. Everything in Makuhita’s evolution line is a Fighting type. (Image credit: pokemon.com) If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Makuhita in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Makuhita you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get!

