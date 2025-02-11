Luvdisc 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Luvdisc in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Rendezvous Pokémon. We'd be very surprised if you guessed which Pokémon that is, but it's the perfect time to catch a strong Luvdisc in Pokémon Go!

Strong is a relative term. With no known evolutions or relevant stats, Luvdisc is one of those top-down designs that is what it is. This heart-shaped Pokémon is a lover, not a fighter.

And if you're not a fan of Luvdisc, that's fine - Spotlight Hours always come with a secondary bonus, and in this case it's double catch Stardust.

On this page:

Luvdisc's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Luvdisc with perfect IV stats.

For Luvdisc, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 727 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 787 CP

Luvdisc's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 - the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

Luvdisc is frankly awful in Go Battle League - at best, it may be of use in Little Cups or Element cups with a CP cap of 500. That's because a perfect Great League Luvdisc (15/15/15) reaches CP 959 at Level 50.

Luvdisc evolution chart: What does Luvdisc evolve into?

Luvdisc has no known evolutions. It's literally just a heart-shaped fish. According to its official Pokédex entry, it's used in-universe as a sign of showing someone you love them, kind of like a Valentine's Day card. In other obvious news, Water-types make things wet.

Luvdisc - Its heart-shaped body makes it popular. In some places, you would give a Luvdisc to someone you love. During the spawning season, countless Luvdisc congregate at coral reefs, turning the waters pink.

Luvdisc has no known evolutions. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

If you’re hurting for candy, you can use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Water-type Pokémon Mega Evolved - a Blastoise or Kyogre would be ideal - to get one extra Candy per catch without any extra work.

Luvdisc moves and best moveset recommendation

Luvdisc runs Water Gun, Water Pulse and Draining Kiss. But this is irrelevant as it wasn't designed as a fighter. Of its two Fast moves, only one does damage. Using this for anything other than a Pokédex entry is just asking for trouble

You can see Luvdisc’s full (and terrible) moveset below:

Fast Moves:

Splash (Water)

Water Gun (Water)

Charged Moves:

Aqua Jet (Water)

Draining Kiss (Fairy)

Water Pulse (Water)

The Dual Destiny Season is here! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

What do shiny Luvdisc look like?

For those looking for a shiny, you’ll be pleased to know that shiny Luvdisc was released in 2018 as part of the... oh look, Valentine’s Day event. I guess some of us will be thanking Niantic for the reminder to get something for our other halves?

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

Below you can take a look at shiny Luvdisc, but before you do, ask yourself the following question. What do people love more than love?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Gold! As you can see, someone at the Pokémon Company has a sense of humour. Jokes aside, it's not a bad shiny - we'd be happy to catch one.

Remember, though, that shiny rates aren't boosted for Spotlight Hour events - if you happen upon one, you are very lucky indeed.

Thanks to Reddit user _Hybridz for the handy preview.

Other reasons to catch as many Pokémon as possible

Aside from trying to catch a perfect Luvdisc in Pokémon Go, there are a few other reason to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. The base rate of 750 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth 1500 Stardust .

running throughout the hour. The base rate of 750 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth . If the weather in Pokémon Go is to your favour - in this case Rainy - you will get twice the normal weather bonus (an additional 50 Stardust).

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained.

Thanks to Luvdisc being an Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Inkay, when it hops its way into the spotlight!

Good luck finding a perfect Luvdisc!