Drilbur 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Mole Pokémon - which is actually a great category for this Pokémon. It is, indeed, a mole.

This means that this week’s Spotlight Hour is ideal time to hunt down a perfect Drilbur in Pokémon Go. If you’re on the hunt for a strong PVP Pokémon, you’re in luck!

If you’re not a fan of PVP or Drilbur more specifically, this week’s bonus is double catch XP, meaning that you can rack up XP quickly if you can consistently get Excellent Curve Ball throws.

Drilbur 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Drilbur with perfect IV stats. Drilbur. 'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you need for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League. Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Drilbur based on the CP alone. If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Drilbur: Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1179 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1277 CP The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Excadrill good in PVP? Excadrill. Yes. While Excadrill is by no means a god-tier Pokémon in PVP, it is reliably decent thanks to its laundry list of resistances. The only issue is that Shadow Excadrill outperforms the regular version in every league, so be aware of that before you start dumping resources into upgrading one of your Pokémon. The good news, of course, is that if you already have a Shadow Excadrill, this is a great chance to grind out Drilbur Candy. In each of the three leagues, you’re looking at Mud Shot (Fast), Drill Run and Rock Slide (Charged) as Excadrill's best moveset. It's spammy, it's flexible and it has decent Shield pressure. In terms of wins and losses, in Great League, you can look forward to taking out Bastiodon, Lanturn, Charjabug, Altaria and Wigglytuff. Losses come from Shadow Whiscash, Annihilape, Shadow Gligar, Lickitung and Skarmory. In Ultra League, you can rack up wins against Charizard, Pidgeot, Steelix, Skeledirge and Talonflame, but should be wary of Virizion, Cobalion, Poliwrath, Cresselia and Giratina Altered. Finally, we have Master League. This is normally where we tell you that Spotlight Hour Pokémon have no place here, but Excadrill is pretty hefty and worth considering if you get a perfect 15/15/15. Excadrill can take out Metagross, Dialga, Zekrom, Togekiss and Lugia, which is pretty impressive. Losses will come from Therian Landorus, Giratina Origin, Kyogre, Dragonite and Mewtwo.

Is there a shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go? Yes, there is a shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go! Shiny Drilbur was released in April 2023 as part of the Sustainability Week celebrations. It’s important to remember, however, that since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the amount spawning. Everything in the Drilbur evolution line is a Ground-type Pokémon, with Excadrill gaining Steel-typing. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Drilbur look like? As you can see below, shiny Drilbur swaps its usual blue stripes and pink nose for a pink stripe and a blue nose. While it's not the most exciting colour change, shiny Excadrill takes this a step further. Drilbur family shiny comparison

byu/TopAssistance2 inTheSilphRoad Shiny Excadrill swaps its charcoal coat for a dark mauve, with its red patches swapping out for a turquoise that really pops. There's no chance you won't realise this Pokémon is shiny! Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy preview!