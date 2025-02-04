Carvanha 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Carvanha in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Savage Pokémon. That’s right, it's obviously time to catch a perfect Carvanha in Pokémon Go. Yeah, we wouldn’t have guessed it either...

Carvanha and its evolution, Sharpedo, are both awful in Pokémon Go. There's no sugar-coating that, unfortunately - its Defence stat is just atrocious. That said, it's a pretty cool Pokémon design-wise, and has won a spot in many trainers’ hearts as a result.

For those less keen on bad fish Pokémon, the other bonus to this Spotlight Hour is the double evolution XP bonus that runs alongside this event. It's time to crack a Lucky Egg and go to town evolving your spare Pokémon!

On this page:

Carvanha’s 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to find a Carvanha with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Carvanha, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 875 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 947 CP

Carvanha’s wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you’re currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 - the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Sharpedo in Go Battle League (you really don't), you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Sharpedo is 0/15/15, reaching CP 1496 at Level 25.5

A perfect Ultra League Sharpedo is 15/15/15, reaching CP 2466 at Level 50

A perfect Master League Sharpedo is 15/15/15, reaching CP 2466 at Level 50

Carvanha evolution chart: What does Carvanha evolve into?

The Savage Pokémon, Carvanha, evolves into the Brutal Pokémon, Sharpedo. Where Carvanha is an angry-looking piranha, Sharpedo is literally a shark that is also a torpedo. It's not the most ambitious design, but it is cool.

Naturally, this design informs its stats - you won't be surprised to learn that it is all attack with virtually no defence. It has the lowest base Defence stat of all Dark-type Pokémon, and is tied joint-lowest with Feebas and Wishiwashi for Water-types. This is why it is awful in PVP, where you need high Defence and low Attack to max out your level without breaking the CP cap.

Everything in the Carvanha line is a Water/Dark-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

There's also a Mega Evolution in this line, but Mega Sharpedo hasn't been released in Pokémon Go just yet. You can read more about all three Pokémon below:

Carvanha - It won’t attack while it’s alone - not even if it spots prey. Instead, it waits for other Carvanha to join it, and then the Pokémon attack as a group. These Pokémon have sharp fangs and powerful jaws. Sailors avoid Carvanha dens at all costs.

- It won’t attack while it’s alone - not even if it spots prey. Instead, it waits for other Carvanha to join it, and then the Pokémon attack as a group. These Pokémon have sharp fangs and powerful jaws. Sailors avoid Carvanha dens at all costs. Sharpedo - This Pokémon is known as the Bully of the Sea. Any ship entering the waters Sharpedo calls home will be attacked - no exceptions. As soon as it catches the scent of prey, Sharpedo will jet seawater from its backside, hurtling toward the target to attack at 75 mph.

- This Pokémon is known as the Bully of the Sea. Any ship entering the waters Sharpedo calls home will be attacked - no exceptions. As soon as it catches the scent of prey, Sharpedo will jet seawater from its backside, hurtling toward the target to attack at 75 mph. Mega Sharpedo - The moment it charges into its opponent, sharp spikes pop out of Sharpedo’s head, leaving its opponent with deep wounds. The yellow patterns it bears are old scars. The energy from Mega Evolution runs through them, causing it sharp pain and suffering.

Well, that's cheery as ever. Remember, if you’re hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Water or Dark-type Pokémon Mega Evolved - Mega Tyranitar or Primal Kyogre, for example.

Is Sharpedo good in PVP?

Nope, it is pure awful. While it may be the Bully of the Sea, it is incredibly poor at taking a hit and will fold to pretty much everything after just a couple of hits.

That's because, as mentioned previously, it is all attack and no defence, which is the antithesis of what you're looking for in PVP. As is tradition, we'll run over how best to build it, but we really cannot overstate how you'd be better off watching paint dry. Sharpedo is bad.

So let's look at these two Pokémon in these two leagues. No, we're not Master League - its CP doesn't go above 2500 so there's no point.

Carvanha runs Waterfall, Crunch and Poison Fang in Great League. This offers Fast Move pressure, which is nice, but on the glassiest of cannons. You'll beat Shadow Typhlosion, Talonflame, Shadow Alolan Marowak, Shadow Marowak and Mandibuzz. Losses will come from pretty much all corners.

As for Ultra League, Sharpedo uses the same moves with better efficiency, but not by much. You'll still extinguish a couple of Fire types - Skeledirge, Talonflame and Typhlosion - along with Tapu Fini and Nidoqueen, but you will lose very quickly to Virizion, Tentacruel, Clefable, Giratina Altered and Lickilicky.

The Dual Destiny Season is here! You can now catch Dynamax Pokémon through Max Battles. First, however, you need to visit Power Spots to collect Max Particles and complete the To the Max! quest. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

What do shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any event. However, unlike Community Day, a Pokémon's shiny odds aren't increased during a Spotlight Hour event.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a beating a Raid boss, hatching an Egg or completing research task. From there, it’s easy to see if you’ve encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon’s name.

Shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo were released back in August 2019 alongside shiny Barboach and Whiscash. You can take a look at shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo below:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user rapcoz2134 for the preview!

As you can see, Shiny Carvanha is a weird green and turquoise combo, with yellow fins. It's not the worst shiny (especially when shiny Whiscash is on the same screen), but it pales in comparison to shiny Sharpedo. We love a purple shiny here at Eurogamer, and this one is no exception. Shiny sharpie looks incredible.

And as for shiny Mega sharpie, you can check it below out thanks to YouTuber Pokéxperto.

Very cool. 10/10, no notes.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to build a squadron of Sharpedoes in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

Mega Sharpedo.

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: . If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Carvanha candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolutions in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Carvanha being a Water/Dark-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Finally, since Sharpedo has an unreleased Mega Evolution, this is a great chance to go hunting for a perfect 15/15/15 for your collection. How good it is in Raids remains to be seen, but it definitely won't hurt to have one with good stats waiting in the fins wings.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Luvdisc... oh yeah, don't forget Valentine's Day, folks!

Good luck finding a perfect Carvanha in Pokémon Go!