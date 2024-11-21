Shenmue 3 gets new publisher, sparking multiplatform hope

The publishing rights to Shenmue 3 have transferred from Ys Net to ININ Games, sparking hope of a future multiplatform release.

Ys Net was founded by former Sega developer and Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki, initially to produce Shenmue 3. At release, the game was exclusive to PS4 and the Epic Games Store (for its first year). Even now, the game is only available on PS4 and PC (Epic and Steam).

Enter ININ Games, then, a German publisher focused on remakes and re-releases of Japanese games.

In fact, ININ Games published the console and PC versions of Suzuki's most recent game, arcade shooter Air Twister, originally released exclusively on Apple Arcade.

This new publishing deal has therefore raised hope among Shenmue fans it could be released on other platforms, Xbox and Switch specifically.

Indeed, a press release states ININ Games is "excited to shepherd Shenmue 3 into its next phase" and the two companies will "honour the series' legacy while ensuring its accessibility to even more fans around the world".

Presumably, that includes its availability on multiple platforms.

The press release also notes the 25th anniversary of Shenmue and the fifth anniversary of Shenmue 3. "With this transfer, the story of Shenmue is far from over," it reads. "We have exciting plans to celebrate these anniversaries, ensuring that this beloved series continues to thrive and inspire. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as we unveil our vision for the next phase of Shenmue's legacy."

ININ's releases include the likes of Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, Space Invaders Forever, the Taito Milestones series, and Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn.

Shenmue 3 received a mixed response on its release, though our Eurogamer review was certainly positive. "Yes, Shenmue 3 can look and play like a Dreamcast game," it reads. "But it looks and plays like a Dreamcast game that's as off-kilter, maddening, magical and majestic as the Shenmue and its sequel, both all-time classics. I think there's good reason to rejoice in that."

Fans, meanwhile, are eager for a fourth game to continue the Shenmue story. Earlier this year, one group of fans even rented billboards in Times Square as part of their campaign.