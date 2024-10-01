Shaquille O'Neal teases Fortnite arrival during DJ set

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has teased that he's joining Fortnite during a sweary DJ set you can watch a clip of on TikTok.

Shaq, who's partial to spinning the decks under the alias of DJ Diesel, posted a clip of his latest set to TikTok last night. At one point, screens at the venue in Toronto, Canada showed brief clips of Shaq's in-game Fortnite model, as a tease for the skin before its official unveiling.

The video's post was captioned: "Toronto... last night was EPIC ;)", pointing to the star's apparent collaboration with Fortnite maker Epic Games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A post from reliable Fortnite leaker Shiina has pinned Shaq's Fortnite Item Shop arrival as happening this Friday, 4th October.

Today's latest Fortnite update also brings early confirmation of some other big-name characters set to join Fortnite in the near future.

As the game's annual Halloween festival of spookiness and in-game spending approaches, key art for this year's Fortnitemares event shows Billy the Puppet from Saw, Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, and a spookier version of DJ Marshmello are also on the way.

FORTNITEMARES 2024 COLLABORATIONS:



- LEATHERFACE

- BILLY THE PUPPET (SAW)

- NEW MARSHMELLO SKINS pic.twitter.com/bxjW2psKzw — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 1, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Yesterday, Fortnite maker Epic Games launched a major new lawsuit targeting Samsung and Google, as it attempts to open up a foothold for its own Epic Game Store on mobile devices.