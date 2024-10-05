Shiny Sewaddle, evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats, and Leavanny’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

If you’re a fan of bugs, you’re in luck! This month sees Sewaddle Community Day in the world of Pokémon Go - the first for this Pokémon!

It’s a strange choice for October’s Community Day. Generally speaking, Niantic tends to run with topical real-world events, and the community (and we especially) loves Ghosts at Halloween. But, people are scared of bugs, so maybe a Big Pokémon is ok...? Either way, it’s also happy little Pokémon and pretty cute once fully evolved. We like cute, so we begrudgingly accept this.

That said, Sewaddle still isn’t a Ghost. It’s not great in Go Battle League and the shiny? Well, we'll get onto that. Suffice to say, this isn't going to be a Community Day for everyone...

But first, what is a Community Day? For the uninitiated, this is a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that celebrates a specific Pokémon, while boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

Sewaddle will be popping up en masse throughout the event, this is the best chance we've had for catching an Sewaddle with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know its evolution Leavanny’s best moveset.

Even if you're not fussed on this month's Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including quarter hatch distance bonus!

Sewaddle 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

October’s Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Sewaddle with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Sewaddle based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Sewaddle:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 837 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 907 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Community Day always comes with a selection of cute stickers featuring the day's special Pokémon. (Image via pokemongolive.com)

Sewaddle evolution chart: What do Sewaddle and Swadloon evolve into?

Sewaddle, the Sewing Pokémon, is a bit of a strange design. At first glance, it looks like a caterpillar that evolves into a praying mantis - but really it's a little more complex than that.

In reality, Sewaddle is a combination between a caterpillar that swaddles itself in a leaf, and a weaver ant, which has a weird habit of wrapping itself in a leaf. On top of all of that, the leaf it's wearing is in the shape of a baby's bonnet - something that makes sense when you look at the name (sew/swaddle/waddle) and its evolution line.

Speaking of, next in line is Swadloon - Leaf-Wrapped Pokémon and inevitable pupal form of the three-stage Bug Pokémon. It has wrapped itself up in its leaves to form a pseudo-chrysalis, and is being a bit of a moody teenager. That kinda scans, we've been there. It has been noted that it looks a little like a weaver ant nest, which is a nice continuity from Sewaddle.

Finally, we have Leavanny, the Nurturing Pokémon. Stylistically (and stylishly), it looks like a praying mantis in a suit. While the bit about wearing leaves is a nice continuity from Sewaddle and Swadloon, we would like to push our glasses up our collective noses and point out that mantises hatch from eggs as nymphs. This means they aren't caterpillars and they don't have a pupal stage.

That said, this is a game, and the in-game lore for Leavanny shows that it really just cares about raising other Pokémon - something showed by its name, both in Japanese and English. Hahakomori, as it is called in Japanese, is a portmanteau of leaf, mom and babysitter (ha, haha and komori, respectively). It's also been speculated that this is also a reference to Swadloon looking like a hikikomori, but that's just wrong. Back to English, Leavanny is a portmanteau of leaves and nanny.

You can read more about this Sewaddle’s growing skillset in its official Pokédex entries below:

Sewaddle: Sewaddle chews on leaves to make its clothing. It’s trying to mimic the leafy garment Leavanny first dressed it in. The bumps on their heads are sensory organs. When Sewaddle meet, they greet each other by rubbing these bumps together.

Swadloon: Swadloon lives quietly at the feet of trees. It prefers eating fallen leaves that have grown soft rather than fresh ones. Swadloon wraps itself in leaves for protection. It uses the two leaves atop its head to detect air movements and feel out its surroundings.

Leavanny: It fashions clothing from woven leaves. Though gentle in disposition, it will show no mercy to foes who target young Pokémon. This gentle Pokémon has strong protective instincts. The leaves on its arms are sharp enough to slice a thick tree in half with one stroke.

Everything in the Sewaddle evolution line is a Bug/Grass-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

Sewaddle evolves into Swadloon with 25 Sewaddle Candy in Pokémon Go. Swadloon, in turn, evolves into Leavanny with another 100 Sewaddle Candy.

October's Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Sewaddle Candy as possible, to ensure you can fully evolve it!

If you're hurting for Candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Bug or Water-type Pokémon mega evolved - Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, Mega Venusaur or Mega Sceptile will do fine. As always, there are plenty of options at this point so use whatever works for you!

Leavanny's moves and best moveset recommendation

Leavanny is not amazing in Go Battle League. It's not awful, per se, but you won't be running this Pokémon if you want to win games...

Part of this is that Bug and Grass typically aren't typically the typings you gravitate to. There is a laundry list of weaknesses here that you need to be aware of.

Leavanny’s weaknesses

Fire (2x)

Flying

Bug

Ice

Poison

Rock

Cast your mind over the top Pokémon in Great and Ultra League. What type are they? Exactly.

If you do want to run this Pokémon, it tends to run Bug Bite, Leaf Blade and X-Scissor. As of this Community Day, Leavanny is getting the exclusive Fast move Shadow Claw. However, Bug Bite is faster, meaning more damage and energy quicker, and comes with STAB damage, so we see this as a downgrade unless you need a Ghost-type Fast attack on your team. If that's what you need though, just run a better Pokémon.

If you want to see the full move set, here it is:

Leavanny Fast Moves

Bug Bite (Bug)

Razor Leaf (Grass)

Leavanny Charged Moves

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Leaf Storm (Grass)

Silver Wind (Bug)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Leavanny Legacy Fast Moves

Shadow Claw (Ghost)

What do shiny Sewaddle, Swadloon and Leavanny look like?

This Community Day marks the release of shiny Sewaddle, Swadloon and Leavanny, so you may be wondering what the and the shiny versions of these Pokémon look like.

As you can see, shiny Sewaddle looks pretty awful.

We have no problem admitting that we don't like green shinies. Generally speaking, they either look like acid or vomit. The issue here is that this is a green Pokémon with a green shiny.

The one thing we like less than green shinies is lazy design. Shiny Sewaddle does not spark joy.

To be specific, shiny Sewaddle's leaf is a darker shade of green, and it's yellow head is now pale green. Its mouth and feet change from orange to red. By and large, you'd be forgiven for not realising you've found a shiny Sewaddle if you're playing Pokémon Go on a sunny day. That sparkle animation is going to be clutch.

Its evolution, shiny Swadloon, does the opposite, opting for a lighter green leaf, with a paler face and brown 'feet'.

Finally, we have shiny Leavanny. It simply nudges the red saturation slider up slightly, to make it a slightly autumnal Leavanny.

Thanks to Reddit user NinsMCD for the handy comparison!

Remember, if you catch a shiny Sewaddle and want to evolve it into a shiny Swadloon and then a shiny Leavanny during event hours, it will learn the exclusive move Shadow Claw. If you want to do this, we recommend waiting until the end of the event before evolving your shiny Sewaddle. You never know, the next one you catch could be a perfect shiny Sewaddle!

Other Sewaddle Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string (shot) of bonuses, and Sewaddle Community Day is no different.

Some of these bonuses are always the same - like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Sewaddle Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Double catch Candy

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon (for trainers Level 31 and up). This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Evolved Pokémon, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! Quarter hatch distance for Pokémon Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours.

for Pokémon Eggs placed in Incubators during event hours. 3-hour Incense duration (not including Adventure Incense)

(not including Adventure Incense) 3-hour Lure duration (not including Golden Lures)

(not including Golden Lures) Photobombs - Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Sewaddle (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

- Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Sewaddle (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research - Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Sewaddle' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Sewaddle encounter.

- Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Sewaddle' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Sewaddle encounter. Special Research - For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Sewaddle Special Research story.

- For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Sewaddle Special Research story. Stickers - Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

- Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time).

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time). Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time).

(until 10pm local time). Exclusive move - Evolve Sewaddle during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Leavanny that know the exclusive attack Shadow Claw (until 10pm local time).

- Evolve Sewaddle during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Leavanny that know the exclusive attack Shadow Claw (until 10pm local time). Swadloon raids - After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Swadloon will cause more Sewaddle to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Pokémon that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

Hope you enjoy Sewaddle’s Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!