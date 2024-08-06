Several upcoming Switch game pre-orders are discounted at Amazon UK today

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and several other upcoming Switch games are currently available for pre-order on Amazon at just £42.95.

>Mario & Luigi: Brothership and Super Mario Party Jamboree are also just £42.95 when pre-ordering, alongside the Dragon Quest 3 Remake which is £44.99.

These are great deals considering that Switch games typically cost between £49.99 and £69.99, and discounts are rare even post-release.

Plus, Amazon's preorder price guarantee ensures you'll get the best price offered from now until the release date, regardless of any price increases. You also won't be charged until the game is dispatched closer to launch day, which is another handy benefit when using Amazon.

We recently got to see even more of Echoes of Wisdom thanks to a new gameplay deepdive trailer. The game is introducing fresh gameplay mechanics utilizing Zelda's abilities and promises significant variations between playthroughs.

It also revealed some returning mechanics from Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Players can mix ingredients to create smoothies with various effects, and dressing Zelda in different outfits grants unique benefits.

Fans are also eagerly speculating about its place in the Zelda timeline. The ESRB rating for Echoes of Wisdom has also confirmed that *spoilers* Zelda won't be the only playable character.