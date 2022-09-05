Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console full game list revealed

Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console full game list revealedAvailable to pre-order now.
Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is now available to pre-order in Europe, so get in quick if you don't want to miss out.
The console will release on 27th October and the included 60 titles from both the Mega Drive and Mega CD consoles have now been fully revealed, including two that were previously unreleased.
As reported last month, the console will have a tenth of the supply compared to the previous retro console in North America, so stocks are expected to be limited.
That's of course in line with modern consoles, due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors.
The console follows the Mega Drive Mini console, which Digital Foundry described as "possibly the best mini retro console yet".
The Mega Drive Mini 2 is based on Sega's redesign of the console and comes with the revised six-button pads.
It's exclusive to Amazon and costs £104.99.
The full list of games is revealed in the above video and can be found below:
Mega Drive
- After Burner 2
- Alien Soldier
- Atomic Runner
- Bonanza Bros.
- ClayFighter
- Crusader of Centy
- Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
- Earthworm Jim 2
- Elemental Master
- Fatal Fury 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe 2
- Granada
- Hellfire
- Herzog Zwei
- Midnight Resistance
- OutRun
- OutRunners
- Phantasy Star 2
- Populous
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Ranger X
- Ristar
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Soleil
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang On
- Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
- Truxton
- VectorMan 2
- Viewpoint
- Virtua Racing
- Warsong
Mega CD
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- Final Fight CD
- Night Striker
- Night Trap
- Robo Aleste
- Sewer Shark
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic CD
- The Ninja Warriors
- Yumemi Mystery Mansion
Bonus
- Devi & Pii (unreleased)
- Fantasy Zone (new port)
- Space Harrier II + Space Harrier (new port)
- Spatter (unreleased)
- Star Mobile (new port)
- Super Locomotive (new port)
- VS Puyo Puyo Sun (new port)
