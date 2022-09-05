Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console full game list revealed

Sega's Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is now available to pre-order in Europe, so get in quick if you don't want to miss out.

The console will release on 27th October and the included 60 titles from both the Mega Drive and Mega CD consoles have now been fully revealed, including two that were previously unreleased.

As reported last month, the console will have a tenth of the supply compared to the previous retro console in North America, so stocks are expected to be limited.

Watch on YouTube Mega Drive Mini 2 | Full Game List

That's of course in line with modern consoles, due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors.

The console follows the Mega Drive Mini console, which Digital Foundry described as "possibly the best mini retro console yet".

The Mega Drive Mini 2 is based on Sega's redesign of the console and comes with the revised six-button pads.

It's exclusive to Amazon and costs £104.99.

The full list of games is revealed in the above video and can be found below:

Mega Drive

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Soleil

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang On

Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

Final Fight CD

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

The Ninja Warriors

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Bonus