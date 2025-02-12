Sega's classic ninja Shinobi returns later this year from Streets of Rage 4 developer

Sega has announced the release date for the return of its classic ninja Shinobi, in a new 2D platformer from the studio behind Streets of Rage 4.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was first revealed at The Game Awards 2023, but now has a release date of 29th August 2025 across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam), and Nintendo Switch.

Players will once again take the role of protagonist ninja Joe Musashi, this time exploring hand-drawn worlds and battling huge bosses. Check out the action in the trailer below.

The visuals are particularly striking as Musashi explores over a dozen unique and varied stages with multiple paths, including a desert and a military base.

The game has been developed by Lizardcube, responsible for 2020's Streets of Rage 4 - the first in the beat 'em up series since 1994.

The studio seems to be gaining a reputation for reviving classic Sega franchises, then, but with a distinct aesthetic. This will be the first Shinobi game since 2011's Nintendo 3DS release, though 1993's Mega Drive game Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master is the last fondly remembered.

This return of Shinobi was one of five projects announced at The Game Awards 2023, alongside Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage.

This is therefore the first of these projects we've seen, with the others eagerly anticipated, as Sega looks to return to its roots.

Indeed, Sega president Shuji Utsumi spoke with Eurogamer last year and described the company's return to "rock & roll" in comparison to Nintendo's "pop music".

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is available to pre-order now. It will launch just ahead of Team Ninja's Ninja Gaiden 4 in autumn, pitting these two classic franchises in competition.