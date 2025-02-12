Sega reveals Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, follow up to Team Sonic Racing

Sega has announced a new Sonic vehicle racing game: Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

The gimmick this time is the introduction of Travel Rings that takes tracks into new dimensions, switching between worlds mid-race. It's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by way of the Sonic films.

Players will race in various customisable vehicles, including cars and trucks that drive over land, sea and air, and there are hoverboards too, or Extreme Gear as they're known.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 GamesWatch on YouTube

Characters will be taken from across the Sonic and Sega universes. Judging from the trailer, the character list will include Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Eggman, Amy, Metal Sonic, Vector the Crocodile, and Sage from Sonic Frontiers.

Further details have been provided on the PlayStation Blog to explain the Travel Rings mechanic. The lead racer will choose the CrossWorld that all players visit on the second lap, with each CrossWorld offering a "theme park-like experience".

Tracks will be dynamic too with dramatic changes from lap to lap, while players will be able to equip and combine different gadgets ahead of races for different perks.

A network test will be on the way, which players can sign up for now. The game itself is coming soon across PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will follow up Team Sonic Racing, released back in 2019.