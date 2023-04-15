If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega is reportedly in talks to buy up Angry Birds developer, Rovio Entertainment

And the deal could complete as soon as next week.

Angry Birds red
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Sega is reportedly planning to buy up Angry Birds creator, Rovio Entertainment.

According to the Wall Street Journal (£), Sega Sammy Holdings is currently holding talks with Rovio to discuss a $1 billion deal.

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure

Citing sources "familiar with the matter", WSJ purports that "assuming the talks don't break down on drag out", the deal could complete as early as next week.

Angry Birds took the mobile world by storm back in 2009, spawning numerous follow-ups and entertainment spin-offs, and is reportedly the first mobile game to exceed one billion downloads. The studio says it currently boasts five billion downloads across Rovio's full catalogue.

Rovio announced plans to remove Angry Birds from the Google Play Store earlier this year, revealing that the decision followed a "review [of the] business case" and the "game's impact on [Rovio's] wider games portfolio" - and then announced that it may reverse that decision.

"We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game's impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, 23rd February," read a statement on Twitter by Rovio from February. "Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red's First Flight in the App Store pending further review.

"We understand this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch