Sega is reportedly in talks to buy up Angry Birds developer, Rovio Entertainment

Sega is reportedly planning to buy up Angry Birds creator, Rovio Entertainment.

According to the Wall Street Journal (£), Sega Sammy Holdings is currently holding talks with Rovio to discuss a $1 billion deal.

Citing sources "familiar with the matter", WSJ purports that "assuming the talks don't break down on drag out", the deal could complete as early as next week.

Angry Birds took the mobile world by storm back in 2009, spawning numerous follow-ups and entertainment spin-offs, and is reportedly the first mobile game to exceed one billion downloads. The studio says it currently boasts five billion downloads across Rovio's full catalogue.

Rovio announced plans to remove Angry Birds from the Google Play Store earlier this year, revealing that the decision followed a "review [of the] business case" and the "game's impact on [Rovio's] wider games portfolio" - and then announced that it may reverse that decision.

"We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game's impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store on Thursday, 23rd February," read a statement on Twitter by Rovio from February. "Additionally, the game will be renamed to Red's First Flight in the App Store pending further review.

"We understand this is sad news for many fans, as well as the team that has worked hard to make Rovio Classics: Angry Birds a reality. We are extremely grateful to the Angry Birds fans who have shown their love of the brand and this game from the beginning."