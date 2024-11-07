Sega delisting over 60 classic games from virtual stores, including Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi
Fare warning.
Over 60 classic Sega games are being delisted from digital stores, including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio.
Starting on 6th December at 11:59pm PST (so, 7.59am on 7th December, for those of us in the UK), the affected games will no longer be available to purchase. Of course, if you already have a game in your library, it will remain available to download and play as and when.
In a FAQ, Sega noted select individual classic titles will remain playable for those among us who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. No explanation was given for why these changes are being made. Eurogamer has contacted Sega for more.
The full list of titles set to be delisted this December can be viewed below.
Titles to be delisted on Steam:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns 3
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Crazy Taxi
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dreamcast Collection Bundle
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco Jr.
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Galaxy Force 2
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe 2
- Golden Axe 3
- Gunstar Heroes
- Jet Set Radio
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Phantasy Star 2
- Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow Dancer
- Shining Force
- Shining Force 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Channel 5: Part 2
- Space Harrier 2
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton
- VectorMan
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Wonder Boy 3: Monster Lair
Titles to be delisted on Xbox
- Altered Beast
- Crazy Taxi
- Sega Genesis Classics
- Golden Axe
- Monster World
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Sega Bass Fishing
- Shinobi
- Sonic the Fighters
- Streets of Rage
- SVC: ToeJam & Earl
- Virtua Fighter 2
Titles to be delisted on Nintendo Switch
- Sega Genesis Classics
Titles to be delisted on PlayStation
- Sega Genesis Classics
As for what's still in store for Sega, its Crazy Taxi reboot will be an open-world, massively-multiplayer game, which the developer said is "AAA" in scope.
This project was one of five fresh titles in classic franchises announced last December, alongside new entries in the Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage.