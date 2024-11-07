Sega delisting over 60 classic games from virtual stores, including Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi

Over 60 classic Sega games are being delisted from digital stores, including Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe and Jet Set Radio.

Starting on 6th December at 11:59pm PST (so, 7.59am on 7th December, for those of us in the UK), the affected games will no longer be available to purchase. Of course, if you already have a game in your library, it will remain available to download and play as and when.

In a FAQ, Sega noted select individual classic titles will remain playable for those among us who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. No explanation was given for why these changes are being made. Eurogamer has contacted Sega for more.

The full list of titles set to be delisted this December can be viewed below.

Titles to be delisted on Steam:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns 3

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Crazy Taxi

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dreamcast Collection Bundle

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco Jr.

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Galaxy Force 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe 2

Golden Axe 3

Gunstar Heroes

Jet Set Radio

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle

NiGHTS into Dreams

Phantasy Star 2

Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow Dancer

Shining Force

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi 3: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Channel 5: Part 2

Space Harrier 2

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton

VectorMan

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Wonder Boy 3: Monster Lair

Titles to be delisted on Xbox

Altered Beast

Crazy Taxi

Sega Genesis Classics

Golden Axe

Monster World

NiGHTS into Dreams

Sega Bass Fishing

Shinobi

Sonic the Fighters

Streets of Rage

SVC: ToeJam & Earl

Virtua Fighter 2

Titles to be delisted on Nintendo Switch

Sega Genesis Classics

Titles to be delisted on PlayStation

Sega Genesis Classics

Image credit: Sega

As for what's still in store for Sega, its Crazy Taxi reboot will be an open-world, massively-multiplayer game, which the developer said is "AAA" in scope.

This project was one of five fresh titles in classic franchises announced last December, alongside new entries in the Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe and Streets of Rage.