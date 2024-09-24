Sega announces Sonic and DC comic collaboration at Sonic Central stream

Sega has confirmed a collaboration with DC on a series of Sonic the Hedgehog comics that will see the blue blur teaming up with the Justice League.

Earlier this week for Batman Day, the Sonic the Hedgehog social media account teased the collaboration, but at today's Sonic Central live stream further details were revealed.

The comics will see mash-ups like Shadow as Batman, Sonic as The Flash (naturally), and Knuckles as Superman, beginning as a series of comics in March 2025 written by Sonic writer Ian Flynn.

The comics will be accompanied by tie-in merchandise, including apparel and toys, and the collaboration will continue into 2026.

Indeed, much of the stream's focus was on merchandise as Sonic becomes something of a cash hog for Sega.

That included a Shadow motorcycle helmet from HJC, a Shadow PalVerse Palé figurine, and even (bizarrely) a collaboration with TopGolf.

Something's lurking in the shadows...



Happy Batman Day! 🦇 #DCxSonic pic.twitter.com/fbpZjEEC83 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 21, 2024

More interesting are the two new Sonic Lego sets on the way: Sonic's Campfire Clash, as he relaxes by a fire, and Super Shadow vs Biolizard, based on the boss fight from Sonic Adventure 2.

Super Shadow vs Biolizard | Image credit: Lego

As for actual games, the previously revealed Sonic Rumble will arrive this winter on mobile and PC. It's a 32-player battle royale with multiple modes that sees players racing through levels, surviving the longest, or battling for rings.

The stream also showed a fresh look at the forthcoming Sonic x Shadow Generations - it will receive a series of animated shorts on YouTube ahead of its release next month that form a prologue. An extended edition of this animation with deleted scenes will be available exclusively to PlayStation players. The physical day one edition will also come with Robotnik's journal.

Lastly, the stream ended with a quick behind the scenes look at the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film, set for release on 21st December. It promises to include plenty of Easter Eggs as it dives further into Sonic lore.