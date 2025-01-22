Sega announces new Sega Account, sparking speculation over Super Game

Sega has launched a new Sega Account, linking together its games and services.

The online profile "gives you access to a host of benefits when playing Sega and Atlus titles and using their online services", said Sega. Account holders will receive news about games, events and promotions, as well as bonus content.

The first bonus will be a Kazuma Kiryu special outfit in the forthcoming Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, due for release on 20th February 2025.

Another feature, coming soon, will be the ability to look at records for the games played (presumably a bit like the end of year data reports from PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox).

There are also bonus items for Phantom Star Online New Genesis once the account is linked.

So why has Sega chosen to launch this now?

Fans are speculating this Sega Account could be linked to its forthcoming Super Game, first revealed in a financial report in October 2022.

In that report, Sega noted its plans to lean on existing and past IPs in the future. "One strategy for generating such hit titles is the creation of a 'Super Game' - a large-scale global title. We're currently developing such a game, targeting release by the fiscal year ending March 2026," said Sega CEO Haruki Satomi.

Could this Super Game use the Sega Account as an all-encompassing entry point to its games? One user on X has speculated the Super Game will be more of a platform containing multiple Sega games.

Indeed, the company announced five game projects at The Game Awards in 2023 based on classic franchises: Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage. Could these eventually be linked into a Super Game using the Sega Account?

In an interview with Eurogamer, Sega president and COO Shuji Utsumi described a return to Sega's "rock & roll" past by reinvesting in classic franchises.

"Sega had that kind of style [back then]," said Utsumi. "Sega's position was like, 'If you have attitude, Sega's the company for you, rather than Nintendo', because of the games, because of the style, because of coolness or the kind of attitude. We have such beautiful content value in Sega, and some other IPs, so we're trying to revive it with a little bit of the flavour of hip-hop now."

Sega is also working on a new Virtua Fighter game, the first for 18 years.