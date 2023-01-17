Seedot 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go

Finding a shiny Seedot, the unsurprisingly categorised Acorn Pokémon, is a draw of the next Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go.

While Seedot’s final evolution, Shiftry, isn’t the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it’s decent across the board. So, if you’re still missing the a shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one, while also grinding the Candy and Candy XL you’ll need to max out your Pokémon for competitive play.

Talking of the grind, this week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible!

Seedot 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Seedot with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Seedot based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Seedot:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 513 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 555 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Shiftry good in PVP?

Shiftry is perfectly reasonable, but it’s a bit of a stretch to call it actively good in Go Battle League. It’s a shame it doesn’t get bonus points for style, because Shiftry is one sweet-looking Pokémon.

The long and short of the issue is that this Grass and Dark-type Pokémon isn’t top-10 for either type in any of the three main leagues. Still, it’s probably worth picking one up for Go Battle League, as you never know when it could become meta-relevant, or get a chance to shine in a seasonal limited cup.

No matter your cup or league, this Pokémon runs Snarl, Leaf Blade and Foul Play as a second charged move. The Shadow version is also preferable, if you have one — both the Shadow and regular version are glass cannons, so we may as well lean into the archetype!

As you can see, Shiftry also leans into Dark, rather than its Grass typing. Shiftry also has access to Bullet Seed as an exclusive move, which is basically the same as Snarl, so if you have that it may be worth keeping. Both are fast-charging moves, helping you get to Leaf Blade quicker, spamming the opponent and forcing them to burn through shields quickly. Foul Play hits just as hard as Leaf Blade, but is a little more expensive, so your choice of move is pretty much always Leaf Blade unless you’re against something weak to Dark-type moves.

But how does Shiftry stack up, league by league?

Great League is probably its best showing, with some impressive wins: Swampert, Azumarill, Lanturn, Trevenant and Galarian Stunfisk all lose to the Wicked Pokémon, with Swampert in particular being double-weak to Grass. Conversely, you can expect losses against Medicham, Noctowl, Altria, Bastiodon and Registeel.

All in all, this is a decent list, making Shiftry something of a spicy pick to run out in front. If this has caught your eye, keep your other eye out for a 0/14/11 Seedot, which becomes a perfect Great League Shiftry with CP 1500 at level 24.5.

Looking to Ultra League, we have a similar showing, thanks to it taking down Swampert and Trevenant again, while also stomping on Cresselia and Giratina.

The bad news is that Galarian Stunfisk now moves over to the other column, just beating Shiftry when both players have the same number of shields. Other loses include Nidoqueen, Talonflame, Walrein and Escavalier — it’s worth noting that while Shiftry is double-weak to Bug-type attacks, Nidoqueen is your biggest issue here.

If you want a perfect Ultra League Shiftry, you should keep an eye out for a 3/15/15 Seedot, which will be a CP 2490 Shiftry at Level 50.

With that number in mind, it’s clear that Shiftry will be naff in Master League — it just doesn’t have the CP to really perform at the highest levels. That said, it will still beat Swampert and even Mewtwo and Metagross. Just be aware that it will quickly lose to the likes of Garchomp, Dialga, Gyarados, Giratina and Zacian.

Is there a shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go, though it can be incredibly difficult to spot!

Everything in the Seedot evolution line is a Grass-type Pokémon, with Nuzleaf and Shiftry gaining Dark typing. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny form of Seedot was released back in May 2020, as part of Seedot Community Day. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Shiftry; however, you will need 125 Seedot Candy to do so.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Seedot in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Seedot you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Seedot you need!

What does shiny Seedot look like?

As you can see, shiny Seedot swaps its brown colour for... well, a slightly lighter brown. Shiny Nuzleaf is a little more obvious, in that it looks like it was dipped in a vat of fake tan. Shiny Shiftry, meanwhile, is actually pretty cool, changing from potato-coloured to sweet-potato-coloured, with a slightly blonde hint to its hair. All in all, it’s a disappointing family, but the final shiny isn’t too bad!

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the handy comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Seedot in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Seedot to quickly rack up the XP!

running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Seedot to quickly rack up the XP! If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Seedot candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Seedot being a Grass and Dark-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, you can look forward to Tynamo in the spotlight, with double catch Candy!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Seedot!