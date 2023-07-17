Seagate's 1TB FireCuda 520 gaming SSD has just hit its lowest-ever-price

There were some excellent deals on SSDs last week during Prime Day 2023, with some of the fastest and most popular options hitting their lowest-ever prices.

The sale is over now, but that doesn't mean discounts on SSDs have stopped. Right now the very popular 1TB Seagate FireCuda 520 PCIe Gen4 SSD is now the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon:

The Seagate FireCuda 520 is massively popular, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon with nearly 9000 reviews. It's clear to see why as well, with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,850 MB/s respectively, this SSD holds its own with other SSDs mentioned in Digital Foundry's best gaming SSD guide.

You could also use this SSD to upgrade your PS5's storage too, but you will have to attach a heatsink to it yourself to ensure it doesn't overheat when it's in the console. You can find a list of PS5 compatible heatsinks here, most of them are less than a tenner, so you'll be saving a decent amount compared to buying the version that comes with a heatsink already.

Unfortunately in the US the FireCuda 520 is now up to over $100, nearly double the price it was during Prime Day, but you can get the Crucial P3 Plus which offers similar performance for only $45:

The Seagate FireCuda is a tried-and-tested NVMe SSD that will give you a good amount of extra storage space and help load all of your games, apps and files quickly, and it's managed to hit its lowest-ever-price after Prime Day 2023 so if you missed out during the sale you can still snap up some value.

To see when there are other great deals on SSDs and other PC and gaming accessories, follow the deals topic on Eurogamer and follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we post the best deals we see each day.