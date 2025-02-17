Sea of Thieves Season 15, Wild Things, is almost here - here's what you can expect

Get ready to go on the hunt - Sea of Thieves Season 15, Wild Things, is almost here.

Setting out across the sea is about to get even more dangerous as two new ancient Megalodon have arrived, with pirates able to encounter the Feared Redmaw, a huge fanged beast that can release a "devastating" explosion.

Season 15 also lets you sail as the Hunter's Call emissary, flying their flag and building your reputation at an increased rate, as well as embark on Raid Voyages. Complete these, and you'll "net a fine haul of Hunter's Call specific loot, helping you even more reputation".

"As ancient creatures stir in the deep, The Hunter's Call summons scoundrels hungry to test their skills!" the team teases.

"Ahead of its first update on Feb 20th, this Content Update covers all the monsters, Voyages, wildlife and more that's emerging monthly throughout Season 15: Wild Things!"

Sea of Thieves Season 15: Wild Things goes live on 20th February on PC, PS5, and Xbox, including Game Pass.

Don't forget that from now until 20th February, you can face off with Ghost Fleets and Phantoms in and around Sea Forts. Be cautious, though - these spectral threats won't make things easy for your crew, but for those willing to take on the challenge, "there's plenty to gain: fight your way through waves of ghostly adversaries and you can claim two Vaults filled with valuable loot!"