Sea of Stars free content update Dawn of Equinox adds local co-op, revamped prologue

Sabotage Studio has revealed a free content update is heading to Sea of Stars later this year.

The update, known as Dawn of Equinox, will feature a number of the community's "more requested features". This includes local co-op, enabling up to three players to sit down together and experience the game in its entirety.

In addition, Dawn of Equinox brings a revamped prologue, a bonus cinematic scene, difficulty presets (Story, Adventure, and Challenge), a number of quality of life improvements, and more.

Sea of Stars launch trailer. Watch on YouTube

"The update represents Sabotage Studio's fully realised vision for Sea of Stars' spectacular adventure," the studio wrote in a post accompanying today's announcement.

Dawn of Equinox is set to arrive across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on 12th November. More details can be found on Steam.

In anticipation of the update's release, Sabotage Studio is hosting a Twitch livestream tomorrow, 1st October, at 2pm ET. That's 7pm UK. It will offer an "in-depth look" at all the new bits and pieces of content coming to Sea of Stars.

Major update coming for Sea of Stars on November 12! https://t.co/k1cHgiDmia — Sabotage Studio (@SabotageQc) September 30, 2024

In addition to Dawn of Equinox, Sabotage Studio has a Sea of Stars DLC in the pipeline. Throes of the Watchmaker, as it's known, will be released across all platforms in the spring of next year.

"Throes of the Watchmaker will find Sea of Stars' leading heroes Valere and Zale venturing into a magical miniature clockwork world threatened by a cursed carnival, which forces the Solstice Warriors to adapt to unfamiliar rules to fully master their Sun and Moon powers," the DLC's official blurb reads.

For more, our Ed spoke with composer Eric W. Brown and director Thierry Boulanger about composing the game's nostalgic, retro score.