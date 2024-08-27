Sea of Stars free carnival-themed DLC Throes of the Watchmaker revealed

Sabotage Studio has revealed the free DLC heading to Sea of Stars next year.

Called Throes of the Watchmaker, it will be released in Spring 2025 across Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The DLC was shown at today's Nintendo Indie World Direct with a new trailer you can watch below.

The pair of protagonists Zale and Valere will visit the new miniature clockwork world of Horloge, where the inhabitants are threatened by a cursed carnival.

Both characters will have new fighting styles - Zale becomes a juggler, while Valere becomes an acrobat - and they'll be joined by the new playable robot character Artificer.

Composer Eric W. Brown will also create a new score for the DLC alongside Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda.

What's more, following the game's recent co-op update, the entire DLC campaign will be playable in three person co-op.

Sabotage announced it was working on DLC last year shortly after the game's release. It's said to link to the studio's previous game The Messenger - do you spot any hints in the trailer?

Last year, I spoke with Brown and director Thierry Boulanger about composing the game's nostalgic, retro score.