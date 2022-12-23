If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Save up to 10% on various gift cards, subscriptions, and digital games this Christmas

Nintendo eShop and Xbox gift cards, Game Pass subscriptions, and PlayStation Store cards all can be had for less.
Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

It's only two days until Christmas, so if you're looking for a really last-minute gift then a gift card for that person's favourite gaming platform is a great way to get them something specific.

Our friends over at VG247 have their own eShop, and over there you can currently get 10 per cent off all digital games and gift codes for the Microsoft and Nintendo stores.

It works out that if you buy a $50 Nintendo eShop card or £50 UK equivalent, it will cost just $45/£45. That means you can save a little while giving a lot to a Nintendo Switch gamer. The discounts also apply on Xbox codes for things such as Call of Duty points for Warzone 2.0, digital Xbox games, Game Pass subscriptions, and much more.

To get the 10 per cent discount you need to use the code "XMAS" at checkout, and it will work on any item. Because they are digital codes they will immediately arrive in your inbox after payment, so you can write them down in a card or print it off or present it in any way you want on Christmas without having to worry about it not arriving in time.

If you're visiting the VG247 eShop for the first time or haven't been back recently, then a pop up will ask you to select your country and language. What products are available to buy will depend on your region, so make sure to click 'Select' after changing your preferences, and not the X in the corner, otherwise you won't see any. This 10 per cent offer will run until the 31st of December 2022, so you can get someone a New Year's gift too if you like!

Take a look at some of the offers you can use the "XMAS" code on below.

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

US shoppers, if any of the Switch games below take your fancy you will need to purchase a discounted eShop card to top up your credit and then purchase the game via the Nintendo eShop. There's no guarantee the games will be the same price on the eShop, but you will still be making a saving on the gift card.

Nintendo eShop card $10

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card $20

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card $50

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop card £15

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £25

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £50

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £75

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo eShop card £100

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Online subscription deals

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 3 months Individual Membership

10% off with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Online subscription 12 months Individual Membership

10% off with code XMAS

VG247 Christmas Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Pokémon Scarlet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Pokémon Violet Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Game Builder Garage Download Code UK

£24.29 with code XMAS

Nintendo Switch Sports Download Code UK

£27.29 with code XMAS

Live A Live Download Code UK

£35.99 with code XMAS

Miitopia Download Code UK

£35.99 with code XMAS

Bayonetta 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Splatoon 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Mario Strikers Battle League Football Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Bravely Default II Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Furt Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

New Pokémon Snap Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Mario Golf: Super Rush Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Download Code UK

£44.99 with code XMAS

A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Download Code UK

£48.59 with code XMAS

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition Download Code UK

£53.99 with code XMAS

Expansion Pass DLC

Doom Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack Download Code UK

£4.04 with code XMAS

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit Download Code UK

£12.14 with code XMAS

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£16.19 with code XMAS

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Expansion Pass Download Code UK

£24.29 with code XMAS

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the US

Xbox Gift Card $5

$4.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $10

$9 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $15

$£13.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $25

$22.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $50

$45 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card $100

$90 with code XMAS

VG247 Xbox Gift Card deals in the UK

Xbox Gift Card £10

£9 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £15

£13.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £25

£22.50 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £50

£45 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £70

£63 with code XMAS

Xbox Gift Card £100

£90 with code XMAS

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the US

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $161.96 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $107.96 with code XMAS

VG247 Microsoft Game Pass deals in the UK

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £118.76 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £86.29 with code XMAS

Xbox Game Pass for PC 3 months Multipack

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £86.36 with code XMAS

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the US

Minecraft Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $72.99 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 Legends Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $62.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $53.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $80.99 with code XMAS

VG247's digital Xbox game deals in the UK

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cross-Gen Bundle

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £89.99 with code XMAS

Minecraft Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £15.07 with code XMAS

NBA 2K23 – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Elden Ring Standard Edition – Xbox One and Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £44.99 with code XMAS

Elden Ring Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One and Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £58.49 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Standard Edition – Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £53.99 with code XMAS

Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £80.99 with code XMAS

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £80.99 with code XMAS

Forza Horizon 5: Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £62.99 with code XMAS

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £76.49 with code XMAS

Flight Simulator: Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £71.99 with code XMAS

Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Edition

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £98.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty points and Halo credit US

Call of Duty Points – 1,100

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $8.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 2,400

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 13,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 21,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $134.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 500 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $4.49 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 1000 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $8.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 2000 Halo Credits + 200 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $17.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 5000 Halo Credits + 600 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $44.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 10,000 Halo Credits + 1,500 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for $89.99 with code XMAS

Call of Duty points and Halo credit UK

Call of Duty Points – 1,100

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £7.55 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 2,400

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £15.11 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 13,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £76.49 with code XMAS

Call of Duty Points – 21,000

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £111.59 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 1000 Halo Credits

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £7.19 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 2000 Halo Credits + 200 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £14.39 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 5000 Halo Credits + 600 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £35.99 with code XMAS

Halo Infinite: 10,000 Halo Credits + 1,500 Bonus

Buy on the VG247 eShop for £71.99 with code XMAS

PlayStation Store Gift Cards

If you're looking for some PlayStation codes for less, then ShopTo has always been the place to go for them. You can save over 15 per cent on PlayStation store gift cards at ShopTo, which can then be used for multiple things including Games, DLC, expansion passes, in-game currency and items in games. PlayStation Store credit can also be used to purchase any of the three tiers of the PlayStation Plus service, which can also give you access to hundreds of free games depending on which tier you pick.

We hope this has helped you find a last-minute Christmas present for someone! We also hope that we've helped you find new products and saved money on them this year with our articles and over on the Jelly Deals Twitter. Thanks as always for your support, have a happy holiday and we'll see you in the New Year!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch