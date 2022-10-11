Save over £500 off the retail price on this beefy ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop from Amazon

It's often the case that the best deals on gaming laptops show up on models that may feature chips that are a generation behind, or something else that will force you to compromise. But Amazon's best discounted gaming laptop is one that's sure to have you clicking all the way to the checkout.

The ASUS TUF Dash has been a great line of no-nonsense gaming products in recent years, and this particular model is over £500 off the standard retail price, available to Prime members for just £1079.99.

The headline feature is the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with a dedicated MUX switch. It's incredibly rare for this level of GPU to be available at this price point, and it's one that will easily blow through the latest games on high settings. However, if you're an esports fiend or prefer playing games at higher frame rates instead, the included full HD panel and its 144Hz refresh rate will work wonders in giving you as much action as your eyes can handle.

The 12th gen Intel Core i7 chip will also be able to do the heavy lifting when it comes to high refresh rate games, or if you're intending to multitask and use the laptop for other tasks, such as video and photo editing.

There's also 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and an array of ports to help you make the most of this laptop for all sorts of tasks. That means a Thunderbolt 4 port (for additional GPU and docking solutions), wi-fi 6, gigabit ethernet and USB-C charging. There's also nice extras, such as the use of fast DDR5 memory and a backlit keyboard, things that will help make this an enjoyable, reliable product for years to come.

