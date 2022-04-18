Save over £100 on this curved Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor

Samsung have not only made excellent tech products for years, but they've become known for making some of the best gaming monitors around, and their Odyssey line exemplifies this.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is one of the company's more premium gaming monitors, and it's currently over £100 down at Amazon, available for just £339.

Its 34 inch size and 1000R curve ensures you'll be immersed like few other monitors can offer. It has a WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440), which will make it a great option for productivity too, letting you open multiple windows on such a wide workspace without having to add up a second display and have bezels in the middle to distract you.

But it's not just that it's a high quality panel, but a fast one too. It has a 165Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. This is perfect if you have a beefy PC and like to play your games at the greatest fluidity possible, particularly competitive games like Call of Duty, Rocket League and Apex Legends. It also supports AMD FreeSync, so you'll experience clearer images with as little tearing as possible, and have reduced input latency.

There's also HDR10 support, so lighting will be much more vibrant compared to standard monitors that don't support this feature, which is becoming more and more common and standardised.

The monitor has both DisplayPort and HDMI support, so you can connect multiple devices at once, as well as a headphone jack.

