Save big on LGBTQ+ titles with Humble's Season of Pride sale

With Pride month in full swing, many publishers and digital storefronts are making it known the work they've produced that features LGBTQ+ themes, characters and storylines.

Humble has been a reliable retailer for years, and this week they have a Season of Pride sale, with big discounts on games featuring LGBTQ+ characters and those supportive of Pride. Even better is that a portion of the sales proceeds will help fund the Trevor Project, an American non-profit that helps young LGBTQ+ people struggling with mental health issues.

There are some generous discounts here, most notably the ultimate edition of Life is Strange: True Colours available for just £42.24. This edition also includes the remastered Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm games. There's also the delightful speed-running platformer Celeste, which is on sale for only £3.74. Another notable game is the critically-acclaimed adventure Outer Wilds, available for £11.69.

Humble sale:

The full selection is available here, and many games are multiplatform titles, with all of them being offered as Steam library additions.

