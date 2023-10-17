Grab this refurbished Asus ROG Strix A15 gaming laptop from Box for less than half its MSRP

Gaming laptops can be a great way to get yourself a new gaming PC, without taking up the space of a traditional computer or having to build it yourself, and you can easily take it with you when you want to game on the go.

However, they can be expensive compared to buying separate components and putting them together yourself, so you want to make the most of the best gaming laptop deals when they come around, and buying a laptop that's refurbished can make it even cheaper.

Over at Box, there's a Grade A refurbished ASUS ROG Strix A15 which is only £914.49, in good working condition with minimal signs of prior use, and comes with a 12-month warranty:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This ROG Strix A15 has an impressive combination of an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and a 12GB Radeon RX 6800M GPU, which is comparable to a desktop Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 3070. This is more than enough to play the latest games on the highest settings on the 1080p screen, and you'll get plenty of frames in shooters like Counter-Strike 2 to make use of the 300Hz refresh rate.

Performance on the ROG Strix A15 is helped thanks to the AMD advantage system that you get in laptops with an AMD CPU and GPU. AMD SmartShift will shift power between processors to boost performance by up to 15 percent depending on what type of task you're doing.

I recently tested the Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop which uses AMD advantage, and found it not only helped with improving performance between tasks, but also helped with power consumption.

As well as that powerful AMD Advantage CPU and GPU combination, the ROG Strix A15 also packs in a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM so you've got the space and speed to load and run your games and apps. Connectivity is good too, with 3 USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a USB 3.2 Type-C which can be used for charging or as a DisplayPort. You also get an HDMI 2.0 Port if you want to connect it to another monitor.

If you're wondering what games to start playing on your new laptop, you're in luck as you'll also get one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the ROG Strix A15 so you can jump into Starfield straight away on your new gaming setup.

The Asus ROG Strix A15 is an excellent gaming laptop that packs a lot of power and a high refresh-rate screen that's great for all types of games, and with a nearly 50 percent discount is a great value option if you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup for the future.

If you want to know when there are more big discounts on gaming laptops, graphics cards, CPUs or other PC accessories then make sure to follow the Deals topic here on Eurogamer using the tags below so you can get notified when we've written a new deals article.