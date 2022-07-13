Save a massive £500 on a Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD during Amazon Prime Day

We're into the last quarter of Amazon Prime Day and there's still some last minute deals popping up across loads of different products, and now we've spotted a great deal on a 4K OLED TV.

Prime Day is always a great time to get a new TV for your living room or bedroom for less, and today is no different now that the Sony Bravia KE65A8/P 4K TV has a seriously impressive £500 reduction for Prime members.

This 65-inch TV is certainly big enough to be the focal piece of the room, and its size will suit all the latest blockbusters and TV shows you plan on watching. The A8/P gives extremely bright highlights while preserving black levels, side by side, resulting in excellent contrast so that everything you watch will look realistic.

The A8/P doesn't have HDMI 2.1, so lacks 4K 120Hz support, and there's no sign of variable refresh rate either, so this TV won't be the best for gaming on an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 but will still be great for watching TV and films.

If you are in the market for a 4K TV to play the latest games on, Prime Day has some good options for you to consider. Digital Foundry has a roundup of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals for you to check out.

Other benefits of the A8/P are its acoustic surface audio which means the screen is the speaker, so sound comes from where the action is on screen, and with twin subwoofers for bass, you get an immersive sound experience. Built-in android assistant also allows you to connect your TV to other smart devices so you can control your TV throughout the house with ease.

We're into the final hours of Amazon Prime day so your time to grab exclusive deals is running out! Check out our best Prime Day gaming deals for day two roundup, and make sure to follow Jelly Deals over on Twitter so you keep up-to-date with all the best Amazon deals when Prime Day is over and done with.