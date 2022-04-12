Save £70 on this Acer Predator monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate

Acer's monitors are often overlooked, despite many models catering to different needs for different users. The Predator line has always been reserved for enthusiast gamers.

This is where the Acer Predator XB253QGX steps in. It's a full HD monitor with incredible features, now reduced by £70 and available for just £279.99 from Amazon.

The IPS panel means you'll get great viewing angles with vibrant colours, unlike a washed-out TN panel. It also has a staggering 240Hz refresh rate. That means if you're deep into esports and playing titles such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends and Rocket League, this is the monitor for you. And because it has G-Sync support, you'll experience less tearing and see more of your gameplay, so long as your reflexes can keep up.

The monitor also supports high dynamic range with HDR400 support, has both DisplayPort and HDMI input, as well as creature comforts such as a height adjustable stand. Also, if you're often mixing work and play with your PC, there's a built-in USB hub. That means you can connect smaller USB peripherals like mouse and keyboard receivers in the back of the display without having to sacrifice ports on your computer.

The 1ms response time means you'll experience little to no ghosting. And Acer has included GameView in the monitor, meaning you can change settings between many pre-sets, inluding those suited for darker visuals which can be hard to see sometimes, but also other game style settings.

If you're after anything else gaming related, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always on the hunt for the best deals on games and accessories across all platforms, and regularly post updates. We also share the latest stock info for PlayStation 5 consoles, so hit follow to avoid missing out on the next stock drop.