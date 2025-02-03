Save 25 percent on Sniper Elite: Resistance from Fanatical right now

If you've been wanting to get stuck into the latest Sniper Elite title on PC, but you've been waiting for a handy price cut to pick the game up for less, you haven't had to wait long. From Fanatical, Sniper Elite: Resistance is already 25 percent off, giving you the game with quite the discount.

In her review, Vikki was mighty impressed with Sniper Elite: Resistance, stating that:

Sniper Elite: Resistance may not innovate much on the series' standard blueprint, but it's still a challenging, rewarding, and deeply satisfying adventure.

The game sees you back in France in 1944, as with the previous game, but sees you assume the role of Harry Hawker - most notably previous protagonist Karl Fairburne's spotter and sniping mate from SE's co-op mode. While there may be a bit of a different story, the game sticks with the tried-and-tested Sniper Elite formula with big, detailed maps that you can attack any way you want with plenty of blasting Nazis in the gonads and elsewhere from afar.

The game features similar mechanics to the previous iteration, with the intriguing Axis Invasion mode making a comeback so other players can hunt you down if you fancy being tormented even more than by just AI, while the new Propaganda missions give you the chance to test your skill by popping off as many Nazi folk as you can in a time limit with a limited set of weapons.

If you're all about Rebellion's latest instalment into the longstanding Sniper Elite series for less, this deal from Fanatical is definitely for you.