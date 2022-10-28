Save 20% when you place a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order at Currys

Game Freak’s latest entry in everyone’s favourite series about catching wild fauna is almost here, and looks to be shaking things up in the gameplay department, with a fully open-world and four player co-op. They’re back at it with the absurd naming again too – Lechonk and Smoliv are early fan favourites for their designations alone, and are fittingly chonky and smol respectively.

If you’ve not already grabbed the fancy Limited Edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED model, electrical bits ‘n bobs outlet Currys looks to have posted the cheapest pre-order price for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet. Using the code STARTER20 at the checkout will knock 20 per cent off the list price, bringing the total down to £39.99.

The code works for both games in the same order too, so if you wanted to cop both Scarlet and Violet, you’d save a tenner on each. They’re also promising delivery on release day of 18th November 2022.

For those in the US, our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order guide has all the latest deals info for your side of the pond.

In a boon year for fans, Scarlet and Violet aren’t even 2022’s first Pokémon games. January also saw the release of Monster Hunter-inspired Pokémon Legends Arceus, which is also reduced a little at Amazon UK currently, at 20 per cent off. Amazon's US storefront does not have a discount on Arceus right now, but you can purchase it for $59.99.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are also bundled together in a double pack, which retails for £99.99. Amazon is currently the cheapest place for it at £85.90, which includes a retailer-exclusive bonus of 10x Luxury Balls and a Soothe Bell. This is still a good £6 north of buying them separately at the price above, however.

In the US, GameStop is offering the double pack for $119.98. The price for the games sold separately is $59.99 a pop, meaning you won't be saving any money, but you will get 200 Poké Balls as a bonus.

Keep an eye on our list of best Nintendo Switch deals to see if anyone beats these prices, and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter to be informed as soon as possible.