Save £100 on this solid 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV from Reliant

Unlike in previous years, deals on LG's brand new generation of OLEDs have been few and far between, which has been a little strange considering we've seen loads on previous generations. With this in mind, a £100 reduction on LG's mid-range B4 option seems to be worth talking about. This is the 65-inch model and is available from Reliant for £1199, which is a reasonably decent discount on a newer telly.

The B4 actually marks one of the biggest upgrades in LG's series of mid-range OLEDs with some small but useful upgrades such as a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz output, where it previously only came with two. The B4 is also able to get a tad brighter than the previous-gen option, in turn allowing for better HDR handling, too. It also comes with a new Alpha 8 processor, which brings in support for AI Sound Pro to help create immersive sound alongside the standard support for Dolby Atmos that this telly continues to have.

You also get the shiny new webOS24 OS for easy navigation of smart features, which is handy as it provides access to features including a built-in Chromecast for easy casting of other devices to the big screen, while you also get the typical array of excellent HDR support with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG all present and correct. There is also a full complement of VRR support for playing nice with PC and consoles, as well as the Game Optimiser for making sure you're getting the best experience possible.

Underneath all this, this 65-inch B4 is of coursr still an LG OLED, which should offer some class-leading performance with deep blacks, vibrant colours and fantastic contrast. While you don't get the benefit of an Evo panel with the B4, all of these optimisations should come together to offer a fantastic viewing experience and help to make the B4 a brilliant telly for people who want a brand new OLED for watching and engaging with all kinds of content.

If you want to grab a new LG OLED with a decent discount, look no further than this Reliant deal on the 65-inch LG B4 model for £1199.